ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

NAACP chapters seek to slam brakes on police chases

By Alvin A. Reid
St. Louis American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA deadly 18-day period between April 22 and May 9, 2022, saw seven people killed, two of them children, because of car accidents caused by suspected lawbreakers fleeing police. This has led the St. Louis and St. Louis County chapters of the NAACP to begin “formal interactions” with area...

www.stlamerican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Police Forces#The Justice Department
TheDailyBeast

Van Strikes and Kills Woman at North Carolina Race, Injures Four Others: Troopers

Just as “The Bear” foot race was about to begin at North Carolina’s Grandfather Mountain on Thursday evening, a woman was struck and killed by a van and several others were injured, highway troopers said. The local highway patrol identified the victim as Julie Holderness, 72, who died after treatment in a local hospital. Two others injured were also hospitalized. The driver, James Russell Deni, 80, was charged with unsafe movement and misdemeanor death by vehicle, officials said. The driver appears to have hit the gas instead of the brake, according to troopers, and plowed into the crowd. “(The driver) wasn’t trying to hurt anybody,” runner Cory Wilkinson told WSOC-TV. “Something went wrong. No one really knows what happened at his point.” The race was canceled, but the rest of the three-day games will continue, organizers announced on Facebook.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy