Colorado Will Soon Be Home to The Largest Inflatable Amusement Park

Summertime in Colorado’s high country is nothing short of magical. When the Rocky Mountains start their annual snow melt, granting full access to the backcountry in late June and early July, there’s no limit to the adventures Centennial Staters can undertake. And while summiting thirteeners and fourteeners, accessing high mountain passes, and two-wheeling along singletrack trails are tantalizing endeavors, time spent relaxing at a pristine alpine lake may have all of those activities beat. Defined as bodies of water at or above 10,000 feet, alpine lakes are plentiful in Colorado, which boasts more than 2,000 of these high-country jewels. Slather on the sunscreen, grab your telescoping fishing rod, and trek up to one of these seven beauties to celebrate the start of alpine lake hikes season.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO