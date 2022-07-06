ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Cancer survivor reflects and supports

By Connor McEvoy KULR 8 Reporter
The Herald News
The Herald News
 2 days ago

BILLINGS, Mont. - Relay for Life of Yellowstone is a yearly event that is dedicated to fundraising and spreading awareness of cancer treatments.

"I think one of the most important things Relay for Life does is bringing awareness to cancer in general," said Shilo Cook, a cancer survivor that was diagnosed in August of 2020.

Cook is an advocate for Relay for Life, after going through chemotherapy at St. Vincent Healthcare here in Billings.

"He's struggled through chemotherapy and endured it with the heart of a champion," said Ali Peterson, a registered nurse at St. Vincent.

The event will be at Billings West High School starting at 4 pm on Friday.

Medical professionals and community members encourage residents to come and show support for fundraising, and to give back.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
Billings, MT
Health
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Survivor#Yellowstone National Park#Health Care#St Vincent#Charity#Billings West High School
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy