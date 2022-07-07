Gateway communities urge tourists to visit their communities

COOKE CITY, Mont. - The historic flooding has had widespread impacts on several communities across southeast Montana.

Many of these areas are dependent on tourists, and while the flood waters have gone, the tourists haven't come back.

One man reached out to us and wants to get the word out: Cooke City and Silver Gate are open for business.

Mike Menzell, a summer resident of Silver Gate says many travelers come through the area to get to Yellowstone national park, but there are plenty of other things to do in the area.

In order to try and drive business back to the area, he says several business owners are offering heavily discounted rates for their services.

He tells us the area is incredibly beautiful, and everyone should get the chance to enjoy it.

"A lot of people that come to visit for the first time are just like wow... With its beauty and all the different activities that are there. One of the managers of a motel in silver gate spent most of his time in the mountains in Utah and said it doesn't hold a candle to the Cooke City/Silver Gate area,” Menzell said.

Now, the Beartooth Pass through Red Lodge is still closed, but you can get to Cooke City via the Chief Joseph Highway in Wyoming, and the community is ready to welcome you with open arms.