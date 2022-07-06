Norwegian Cruise Lines to relax COVID-19 policies

A few days ago, Disney christened its newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish. The Disney Wish joins the four other beautiful ships in the Disney Cruise Line — the Disney Magic, the Disney Wonder, the Disney Dream, and the Disney Fantasy. The Disney Cruise Line brings Disney magic onto the high seas, and Guests who are able to experience the wonder know that it is a trip they will not soon forget. When you take a Disney Cruise, everything you need is taken care of and the Cast Members work hard to make sure everything on the ship runs smoothly.

