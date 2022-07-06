Norwegian Cruise Lines to relax COVID-19 policies

Sail to Alaska on Hurtigruten's battery hybrid-powered MS "Roald Amundsen." Including islands, Alaska has 33,904 miles of shoreline. The best way to see it all? By boat. Roughly 1.5 million people visit Alaska on a cruise ship each season, according to the Cruise Line International Association Alaska. With more than 2,500 islands, mountainsides that tickle coastal waterways, a robust seasonal whale population (as well as the opportunity to spot moose, bears, and eagles, among other wildlife), and rich local culture in some truly remote communities, some of which are only accessible by water, it’s easy to see why so many travelers decide to sail in Alaska.
