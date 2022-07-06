ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Michael K. Williams Had A Major Concern About The Wire Heading Into Season 2, But David Simon’s Answer Solidified Their Collaboration

By Sean O'Connell
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Fans of HBO’s classic series The Wire know how important Michael K. Williams’s character, Omar Little, was to the fabric of the program. The simple two-word phrase “Omar comin’” would strike fear in the hearts of anyone standing in the streets of Baltimore, be they drug-dealing criminals or the hardened police officers tasked with taking them down. Omar fought with armies on both sides of the battle, which made him unpredictable… and electric.

What you might not know, however, is how influential the late Michael K. Williams was to the storytelling in The Wire, and how concerns he had for season 2 of the series set creator David Simon down a different path. It also aligned the faith of the cast behind Williams and Simon, once they knew of the showrunner’s intentions. During a recent press day for The Wire, where the cast emotionally recalled the acting performance of Williams, Simon also opened up about an important conversation that helped him set the tone for the workplace on the HBO series. As he told CinemaBlend:

As a writer, and as somebody who was trying to shepherd a big, unwieldy, universal show about a lot of things in Baltimore, and a lot of things in American life, when we went to that second season … Michael looked at the first scripts and he came into my office and he said, ‘Why? Why are you running away from the show we were building in the first season?’ I misapprehended. I’d worked with a lot of actors, and I thought, ‘Oh, he’s counting lines. He doesn’t have as much work.’ Instead, he very much pulled me up and said, ‘No, no, no. I don’t care about the number of lines. I want to know what you’re doing.’ And so I realized I have to talk him through what the plan is and why it’s the plan, and why I think it’s the right thing to do.

That level of “buy in” is integral for a show like The Wire, which really did take an unprecedented look at crime and corruption in a blue-collar American city – so much so that the mayor of the city tried to shut down filming because it was making Baltimore look too bad. But unless the cast and crew had faith in David Simon as a storyteller, it might be hard to recognize the bigger picture. Because yes, in season 2, the story shifted to the ports, and tried to tell the plot from a new angle. But Simon had an idea. And after that conversation with Michael K. Williams, he also had a valuable ally. As he went on to tell CinemaBlend:

He basically became an ambassador for ‘all the pieces matter.’ And I was really grateful for him. He went back to the other actors and said, ‘They know what they’re doing.’ I’m not sure he was always believed, but he believed. He came in before every season and I had the same kind of conversation with him, every time, of, ‘This is what we are going to do. This is the theme.’ And then he was rock solid.

Again, trusting the process led to the creation of one of the greatest shows on television. During the same conversations, I talked to the cast members about the best season of The Wire, and got a tremendous story from Wendell Pierce about a prequel movie for The Wire that could have starred Samuel L. Jackson. Why didn’t THAT happen?

Now that The Wire is turning 20 years old, it’s time for you to either revisit it, or dive into it for the first time. The complete series is available on Blu-ray and DVD, and is currently streaming on HBO MAX for those with a subscription. It really is a masterpiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phuCe_0gX87ojH00

Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

Jodie Foster To Star In Chilling HBO Detective Series

HBO is rolling out another dramatic series and this one is starring Jodie Foster as the lead investigator. True Detective: Night Country sees Foster as Detective Liz Danvers. So far, she is one of the few cast members officially announced and will also serve as a producer for this season of the crime series.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K. Williams
Person
David Simon
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Variety

Taylor Sheridan Takes Over as Showrunner on Paramount+ CIA Drama Series ‘Lioness’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Sheridan is stepping in as showrunner on his Paramount+ series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Thomas Brady (“NOS4A2,” “Hell on Wheels”) was originally attached as showrunner and was present throughout the show’s writers’ room. But once the writers’ room wrapped, sources say creative differences led to the producers and Brady agreeing to part ways amicably. Production on the show is slated to begin in September. Sheridan created “Lioness” under his expansive overall deal with Paramount. The show stars Zoe Saldaña and  Laysla De Oliveira. It is based on a real CIA program in which...
TV SERIES
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dvd#Hbo#American
Cinemablend

Chris Rock Has A New Hollywood Romance, Reportedly Isn't Letting Will Smith Slap Notoriety Get In His Way

Chris Rock has been the center of attention in Hollywood since getting slapped by Will Smith during the live broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards. While Rock may be too focused on his tour to concern himself with reconciling with the Best Actor winner, it appears the Saturday Night Live vet has made time for other personal relationships. Rock has apparently been dating actress Lake Bell for a couple of months.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
Deadline

Another American Icon: ‘Selma’ Star David Oyelowo Plans To Bring Sugar Ray Robinson To Screen In ‘Sweet Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred as Martin Luther King in Selma, British actor David Oyelowo is planning to play another American icon, Sugar Ray Robinson. The star of The Midnight Sky is in the process of writing the film Sweet Thunder, which he will also produce and star in, and tells the Times newspaper that it has proved a tireless passion project: “Selma took seven years; I think we’re almost ten with Sweet Thunder.” During that time, Oyelowo has been inspired to maintain the required level of fitness to play Robinson, who he says “had unbelievable footwork and incredible hand...
NFL
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘RHOA’: Peter Thomas Reveals Why He Never Liked Phaedra Parks

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta were introduced to Peter Thomas while he was married to former supermodel Cynthia Bailey. Thomas caused a stir many times due to him not being afraid to go toe-to-toe with any cast member on the show. One of his first major blowups was with Apollo Nida when Nida was married to Parks. Thomas says he never liked the self-proclaimed Southern Belle.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Naomie Harris Was Glad Not to Be Cast as a Bond Girl Because She ‘Never Traded on Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Since “Skyfall” hit theaters in 2012, Naomie Harris has been an essential part of the James Bond franchise. Playing the role of Eve Moneypenny, the tough secretary to Judi Dench’s M, she is an important part of the British Secret Service apparatus that supports James Bond’s adventures. While it remains to be seen what her role in the series will be following Daniel Craig’s departure, Harris recently spoke to The Independent about the unique process that led to her joining the franchise. Harris said that when she first auditioned for “Skyfall,” she thought she...
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn Explains The Key Eddie Scene That He Thought 'Should Not Work' In Season 4

Warning: SPOILERS ARE AHEAD for Vol. 2 of Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix. The very long-awaited finale of Stranger Things Season 4 finally released, and it didn’t end entirely in victory for the heroes. They lost one of their own for good with the death of Eddie, but at least fans can take solace in the fact that he played a key – and very metal – part in the attempt to kill Vecna. He shredded Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the Upside Down in one of the most unforgettable sequences of the season, and actor Joseph Quinn explained why he originally thought the scene might not work.
TV SERIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
125K+
Followers
34K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy