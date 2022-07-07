ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento mass shooting came days after Newsom signed two more gun laws

Cover picture for the articleThe shooting occurred outside a nightclub just blocks away from the California State Capitol Museum. The Sacramento Police Department said in a July 5 update that detectives “retrieved video surveillance, collected 11 shell casings, and identified multiple witnesses.”. No suspects have been announced in the case as of...

If AR-15s are “weapons of war”, why do cops have them? Are cops at war with the public? If so, shouldn't the public have access to them as well?

