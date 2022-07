JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time in months, the City of Jackson held another Roll-off Dumpster Day. It was held in the old Dillard’s parking lot at the Metrocenter Mall. Roll-off Dumpster Day is normally held every second Saturday of the month, but city officials said the two-month delay has been due to […]

JACKSON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO