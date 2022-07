In the southern U.S., Mississippi is bordered by the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama and the Mississippi River. The state is famous for blues music, which is said to have been born in the delta region of Mississippi. Visit the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale to learn more about the Mississippi blues tradition. In the state’s capital, Vicksburg, you can visit the site of a Civil War battle. If you’re looking for a more adventurous trip, head to the Vicksburg National Military Park and check out the battlefield.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO