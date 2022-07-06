A Gardener’s Guide To Avoiding Costly, Harmful, and Illegal Pesticide Purchases

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a group of human-made chemicals that can be risk factors for various conditions, including certain types of cancer. As a result, whenever tests show PFAS chemicals in food or drinks, recalls are to be expected. Bumble Bee Foods issued one such recall for a specific SKU of Smoked Clams. The action follows US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing that detected unacceptable levels of PFAS in product samples.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 34 MINUTES AGO