A Gardener’s Guide To Avoiding Costly, Harmful, and Illegal Pesticide Purchases
Fred Whitford, Director, Purdue Pesticide Programs. John Orick, State Coordinator, Purdue Extension Master Gardener Program. Jason Deveau, Application Technology Specialist, The Ontario Ministry of Agriculture,. Food and Rural Affairs. Anne Overmyer, Purdue Extension Master Gardener. Joe Becovitz, Pesticide Program Specialist, Office of Indiana State Chemist. Garret Creason, Pesticide Program...ppp.purdue.edu
Comments / 0