ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

RECALL: Cookie packages sold at Target may contain wrong cookies

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGHKG_0gX7y5Vi00

(NEXSTAR) — Favorite Day’s Lavender Shortbread Cookies, which are sold at Target stores nationwide, are being recalled by owner J&M Foods because some product may contain the wrong cookies — and undisclosed allergens.

J&M Foods is recalling Favorite Day 7 ounce Lavender Shortbread packages with UPC code 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023. The company says about 1,464 units may contain chocolate chip cookies instead of shortbread cookies. Because of this, potential allergens like soy and eggs are not listed on the packaging.

Target is aware of the issue and has removed the product from stock both in-store and online, J&M Foods says. This particular product is the only Favorite Day item affected.

The company says there haven’t been any allergic reactions reported. If you have any questions, you can call J&M Foods at (800) 264-2278 for a refund.

View more images of the product below.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN Radio

How you can get free Krispy Kreme donuts for a year

(WXIN) — A trip to a Krispy Kreme store could end with a year’s worth of free doughnuts for thousands of lucky customers this month. The doughnut chain is celebrating its 85th birthday by giving away birthday cards good for one dozen free Original Glazed® Doughnuts for a year. The promotion is good for one dozen free doughnuts a month through June of 2023.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Beer#Food Drink#J M Foods#Upc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here Are the Best Early Deals in Every Category

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant has announced that the two-day event will take place July 12 and 13, marking a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Although last year featured the Prime Day Show (an exclusive Amazon Music event that featured performances by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi), it doesn’t look like this year’s online deal extravaganza will include a Grammy artist-powered show.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Beach Chairs for Your...
INTERNET
WGN Radio

Waitress cons 99-year-old for nearly $600K to spend on vacations: investigators

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Investigators in Florida say they uncovered a massive fraud scheme thanks to a tip from the brother of a 99-year-old victim. Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sheena Russell, 45, on Wednesday on suspicion of grand theft, fraud and exploitation. Russell is accused of taking nearly $600,000 from a woman’s account to spend on extravagant vacations and bills.
DESTIN, FL
WGN Radio

Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park more than doubled in size in a day, and firefighters were working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees and a small mountain town. Campers and residents near...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN Radio

Amber Heard attorneys seek mistrial

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — One of the jurors in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial served improperly, an attorney for Heard alleged in a recent filing that asked the court to declare a mistrial and order a new trial. “Newly discovered facts” show Juror No. 15 in the six-week...
FAIRFAX, VA
WGN Radio

Jan. 6 panel to examine extremist groups, ties to Trump

(The Hill) – The House committee investigating last year’s Capitol rampage will soon turn its gaze to the role played by far-right extremists, examining not only the influence of nationalist networks in carrying out the attack, but also what coordination, if any, the Trump White House had with those groups leading up to the violence.
WASHINGTON, DC
WGN Radio

Ford expands recall after engine fires, recommends parking outside

DETROIT (WRIC) — Ford Motor Company is expanding a national recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires. The initial recall in May was in response to fires that the company said could happen even while engines were off and extended to 39,000 vehicles. Ford said they didn’t know what was causing the fires but that only 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs were being affected.
DETROIT, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy