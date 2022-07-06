ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Juul, FDA agree to suspend court case while e-cigarette ban remains on hold

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a3ZP0_0gX7vHYS00
Battle on hold: An electronic cigarette from Juul Labs is seen in Pembroke Pines, Florida. The e-cigarette company and the FDA have agreed to put their legal battles on hold until the government completes a review of the company's product. (Brynn Anderson/AP Photo, File)

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Juul Labs Inc. agreed on Wednesday to temporarily suspend their legal battle while the government conducts more reviews of the company’s electronic cigarettes.

The agreement comes a day after the FDA placed a hold on its initial order that banned Juul’s products from the market, The Associated Press reported. The agency said that Juul’s application warranted “additional review.”

The company can continue selling its e-cigarettes, according to the federal court filing.

“With this administrative stay from the FDA now in place, we continue to offer our products to adult smokers while we pursue the agency’s internal review process,” a Juul spokesperson said in a statement.

According to the filing, if the FDA decides to reimpose the ban, Juul will have 30 days to seek another stay, the AP reported.

Last month, Juul filed for relief from the FDA order, calling it extraordinary and unlawful, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company also questioned the handling of the announcement.

The products included in the original ban are the Juul device and four types of Juul pods: Virginia tobacco-flavored pods and menthol-flavored pods, both with nicotine concentrations of 5% and 3%, the FDA said.

Juul’s e-cigarettes contain nicotine in the form of a liquid vaporized by the device. The FDA has been concerned that they may contribute to the rise in youth vaping rates.

In 2019, the FDA banned the sale of fruity and sweet flavors of Juul’s e-cigarettes, citing concerns that they could appeal to underage users, according to Bloomberg.

According to an article published by the AP in 2021, to stay on the market, companies like Juul must provide evidence that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. That means proving that not only are adult smokers who use them more likely to quit or reduce their smoking, but also proving that teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Juul Vaping Order Marks Latest Feat on FDA’s Tobacco To-Do List

The FDA’s decision to order Juul Labs Inc. ‘s vaping products off the US market is just one aspect of the agency’s ongoing, multi-pronged approach to limit negative health outcomes from tobacco use. The agency is conducting an additional review of Juul’s application and still has to...
ECONOMY
foodsafetynews.com

FDA warns food firms about seafood and import regulation violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
UPI News

FDA temporarily lifts order banning Juul e-cigarettes

July 6 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has temporarily lifted the ban it imposed last month on the sale of Juul Labs Inc. products, stating it needs to conduct further review of the e-cigarette maker's application that says its wares protect public health. The federal regulator announced...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court put a needed check on executive power

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court has issued a number of landmark decisions considering critical issues such as the right to life , religious liberty, immigration , and concealed carry laws. These have all been contentious, hotly debated issues for decades, but one ruling will have the ability to influence the entire domestic energy industry, our economy, and our entire system of governance. In West Virginia v. EPA, the justices decided 6–3 to repeal an Obama-era rule allowing the EPA to regulate carbon emissions for the entire energy industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E Cigarettes#Court Case#Juul Labs Inc#The Associated Press#The Wall Street Journal
Washington Examiner

FDA suspends ban on Juul vaping products

The Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday that it will suspend its ban on the sale of Juul vaping products. The agency said the administrative stay of its marketing denial order against Juul was a result of "scientific issues" that need additional review. In June, the FDA ordered the vaping company to pull its devices and nicotine liquid pods off shelves, determining that Juul had not shown enough evidence that its products do not hurt public health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

The Food & Drug Administration Has a Vaping Problem

In 2016, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) deemed electronic cigarettes and other vaping products to be "tobacco" products for the purposes of federal law. This move gave the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products legal authority to regulate vaping products like combustible cigarettes. How the FDA has proceeded to regulate such products since, however, has been something of a mess, suggesting either some degree of administrative incompetence, malice against portions of the industry, if not both.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
The Week

The debate over banning Juul

One of the country's biggest e-cigarette sellers could go up in smoke if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has its way. Last Thursday, the FDA began sending letters to retailers, ordering them to pull all Juul products off their shelves. The next day, a federal appeals court paused the FDA order, allowing Juul to keep selling its products while the court hears arguments from the two parties.
U.S. POLITICS
American Council on Science and Health

Podcast: FDA Tries To Ban JUUL; Low-Nicotine Cigarettes Coming Soon?

Join ACSH directors of bio-sciences and medicine, Cameron English and Dr. Chuck Dinerstein, as they break down these stories:. Nicotine has been in the news a lot between the plan to remove JUUL, a nicotine delivery system from the market, and the FDA proposal to require cigarettes to have lower nicotine levels. I asked myself a simple question for which I did not have a ready answer, what amount of nicotine is necessary to get you addicted— what dose makes the poison?
HEALTH
thecentersquare.com

FDA and Juul agree to suspend court case as agency reviews ban

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration came to an agreement with Juul Labs Inc. late Wednesday to suspend their case as the government continues to review Juul's products. The agreement comes one day after the FDA announced that it would temporarily suspend its recent ban...
ECONOMY
American Council on Science and Health

Vaping Prohibition: FDA Bans JUUL E-Cigarettes

Let's say you wanted to keep as many people smoking as possible. How would you do it? Your best move would be to restrict consumer access to the most popular and effective smoking cessation tool we know of. You could fund low-grade research attacking the product and deny you did so; you could enforce pointless regulations that effectively ban the most popular versions of the product while exempting combustible cigarettes from the same oversight.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Chip Chick

The FDA Bans JUUL Products: Taking One Of The Most Popular E-Cigarette Products Out Of The Hands Of Underage Users

On June 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the marketing of all JUUL products currently sold in the United States. The electronic cigarette company is now prohibited from selling and distributing any more products nationwide, including the JUUL electronic cigarette device and its four types of JUUL pods– Virginia Tobacco flavored at 5% and 3% nicotine concentration, as well as Menthol flavors at the same concentrations.
HEALTH
The New York Times

FDA May Move Toward Updating Vaccines

WASHINGTON — A panel of independent experts advising the Food and Drug Administration is set to recommend Tuesday whether to update existing COVID-19 vaccines to target a newer version of the coronavirus in a booster shot that Americans could get in the fall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Ben & Jerry's to sue parent company Unilever in bid to halt ice cream sales in Israeli-occupied West Bank

New York — American ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's said Tuesday it is suing its parent company Unilever to block a move that would see its product sold in West Bank settlements, which would run counter to its values. The company, known for its political activism, took the unusual step seeking an injunction after London-based Unilever last week announced it had sold its interest in the ice cream brand to Israeli license-holder Avi Zinger.
BUSINESS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
76K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy