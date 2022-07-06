Charlotte FC trades international slot to LA Galaxy for general allocation money

MONTREAL (AP) — Cheers erupted from the crowd at Day 2 of the NHL draft when the Los Angeles Kings announced they were taking Jack Hughes with the 51st pick. No, not THAT Jack Hughes, who already is in the league with the New Jersey Devils after going first in the draft three years ago. There was joy inside the Montreal Canadiens ′ arena because this Jack Hughes is the son of the host team’s general manager. Kent Hughes greeted Jack on the draft floor and gave him a hug and congratulations before the 18-year-old prospect could even put on a Kings jersey and hat. “That part of it meant a lot,” Jerry Keefe, Hughes’ coach at Northeastern University, told The Associated Press in the stands at Bell Centre on Friday. “His whole family grew up here. His grandparents grew up here on both sides. Mom and dad grew up in Montreal. Having it here with his dad being the GM, I think that made it extra special.”

