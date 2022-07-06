ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte FC trades international slot to LA Galaxy for general allocation money

By Herbert L. White
thecharlottepost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte FC trades international slot to LA Galaxy for general allocation money. The Crown gets additional $200,000 to spend on acquisitions. Charlotte FC acquired $200,000 in general allocation money from LA Galaxy in exchange for an international roster slot. Charlotte still has one international opening going into tomorrow's start of the...

www.thecharlottepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Minnesota United rallies to beat Vancouver 3-1 in MLS

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Kemar Lawrence, Luis Amarilla and Franco Fragapane scored second-half goals and Minnesota United beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 on Friday night for its third straight victory. Lawrence tied it in the 71st minute to end Vancouver’s MLS shutout streak at 342 minutes, taking a pass from D. J. Taylor and drilling a shot past goalkeeper Cody Cropper. Amarilla gave Minnesota (8-8-3) the lead in the 84th with a hard shot from outside the box, and Fragapane connected in the 88th. Second-half substitute Lucas Cavallini scored in the 63rd for Vancouver (7-9-3).
MLS
FOX Sports

Kikanovic and the San Jose Earthquakes visit Toronto

San Jose Earthquakes (4-7-6, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (5-10-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +116, San Jose +194, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Benjamin Kikanovic leads the San Jose Earthquakes into a matchup with Toronto following a two-goal...
MLS
NHL

Draft Live Blog: Wright Seattle's Pick at No. 4

Pull up a virtual chair. We will keep you informed with frequent updates on all draft news and Kraken moves Thursday, leading into Round 1 at 4 p.m. Pacific and through 32 picks. July 7, 2022. 9:45 p.m., July 7. Editor-in-chief Bob Condor and analyst Alison Lukan recap Day 1...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
The Associated Press

Son of Canadiens GM drafted in Montreal by LA Kings

MONTREAL (AP) — Cheers erupted from the crowd at Day 2 of the NHL draft when the Los Angeles Kings announced they were taking Jack Hughes with the 51st pick. No, not THAT Jack Hughes, who already is in the league with the New Jersey Devils after going first in the draft three years ago. There was joy inside the Montreal Canadiens ′ arena because this Jack Hughes is the son of the host team’s general manager. Kent Hughes greeted Jack on the draft floor and gave him a hug and congratulations before the 18-year-old prospect could even put on a Kings jersey and hat. “That part of it meant a lot,” Jerry Keefe, Hughes’ coach at Northeastern University, told The Associated Press in the stands at Bell Centre on Friday. “His whole family grew up here. His grandparents grew up here on both sides. Mom and dad grew up in Montreal. Having it here with his dad being the GM, I think that made it extra special.”
NHL
Yardbarker

LA Kings select F Kaleb Lawrence with No. 215 overall pick in 2022 NHL Draft

D.O.B – January 10, 2003. Lawrence is an offensive-minded wizard with the puck, but remains responsible as a two-way center as well. He utilizes his long stride to backcheck deep into the d-zone and uses his superior physicality to support his defensemen in retrieving pucks. Lawrence naturally displays overwhelming strength both in pursuit and protection of the puck, and can lay punishing open-ice checks with regularity. – Prospect Pipeline CA.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Arizona Coyotes select Logan Cooley third overall

With a chance to kickstart their rebuild with seven picks in the first two rounds, the Arizona Coyotes got things started with USNTDP standout Logan Cooley. The shifty center may be the most skilled player in the entire draft, capable of weaving between defenders with speed, creating space with his incredible edgework, or using his quick hands to finish close to the net.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Galaxy#Allocation Money#Crown
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Coyotes aim for European talent on second day of NHL Draft

After selecting three North American players in the first round, the Arizona Coyotes entered the second day of the NHL Draft and selected five European players out of its seven selections.   Forward Julian Lutz, a second-round selection, and Maksymilian Szuber, a sixth-round selection, were the only two German players taken out of the 225 players in the draft. Both played for Munich EHC in Germany’s highest league. ...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy