At the moment, Spotify is the best music streaming service on the market. If you want to enjoy your favorite tracks of all genres, and even listen to top podcasters, then Spotify is the spot for yourself and millions of others. But despite being a brilliant service, the app itself can run into problems from time to time. From what we are hearing, some users are experiencing an issue with Spotify while playing music, they come across an error Something went wrong when logging in. This is a nondescriptive error, which means, it doesn’t explain what the cause is, just that something went wrong and that’s it.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO