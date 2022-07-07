Photos: Best shots of the PGA Tour's 2022 Barbasol Championship at Champion Trace

This week in Kentucky could be a last effort to make the field for next week’s historic 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. With 14 of the world’s top 15 players playing at the Scottish Open, the 2022 Barbasol Championship is up for grabs.

Champion Trace at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Kentucky plays host this week once again, with past champions Jim Herman, Grayson Murray and Aaron Baddeley, as well as former FedExCup champions Brandt Snedeker and Bill Haas leading the field. The course will play to 7,328 yards with a par of 72.

Check out the best photos of the week from the 2022 Barbasol Championship.