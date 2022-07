The Savannah Bananas may be changing baseball. And the truth behind "hangry." High Pressure north of the state means the moderate to breezy winds will continue going into the weekend into the week ahead. Lots of sunshine with some passing windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. Changes could come mid next week as the deep tropical moisture could get caught up in the trade wind flow and enhance rainfall across the state. We are expecting next week possible swells on the south and east facing shores from storms near Aotearoa and energy from Hurricane Bonnie to the east.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO