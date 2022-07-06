ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Viz Media San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Exclusives

sdccblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVIZ Media, the Japanese-American entertainment company that always brings awesome manga, anime, and more to Comic-Con, is returning this year. Attendees can find them at Booth #2813 with exclusives for Naruto, Bleach, and much more. Here’s a look at what the company is offering...

sdccblog.com

Comments / 0

 

ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Announces Surprise Animation Panel At Comic-Con

Marvel Studios is heading to San Diego Comic-Con, and they're bringing their newly formed animation division with them. As revealed on San Diego Comic-Con's official website, Marvel Studios has a 90 minute panel scheduled for Friday, July 22. That panel will bring Marvel's head of streaming, television and animation Brad Winderbaum and head of visual development Ryan Meinerding to the stage with exclusive looks at upcoming animated titles such as X-Men 97, Marvel Zombies, What If...? Season 2, and more. Multiple special guests, who have yet to be announced, are also being teased for this panel.
COMICS
ComicBook

Ultraman Announces First Major Marvel Comics Crossover

Ultraman is getting ready for one of its biggest crossovers yet as it has announced its first major crossover with Marvel Comics superheroes for a special new miniseries! A few years ago Tsuburaya Productions announced their intentions to branch out with their various Tokusatsu franchises in whole new ways. This has been the biggest for their main Ultraman franchise, which in the years since that first announcement has come back with not only its main Tokusatsu series in Japan, but a new Shin Ultraman movie reboot, new anime series, new comics, and now a cool new crossover with some of Marvel's biggest heroes.
COMICS
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Trailer Release Date Revealed

The end is near. The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer will release during the show's final series Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con, returning as an in-person convention in July after back-to-back years of virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic. After an April teaser trailer (above) revealed the first look at the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead — concluding with the series finale this fall — AMC confirmed Thursday the network will debut the official full Walking Dead Season 11C trailer on Friday, July 22. The Comic-Con panel trailer is expected to announce when The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Part 3 premieres on AMC and AMC+.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has Officially Released Every Movie and Show Announced From the Last Comic-Con Timeline

Way before the COVID-19 pandemic began, Marvel Studios had big plans for their Phase Four slate. Kevin Feige brought their plans to San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H back in 2019 and presented their lineup that would expand all the way into 2021. Even though the pandemic would delay every single one of the studios projects as well as rearrange them, it seems that they have hit a major feat. After the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, it appears that Marvel Studios will have released every single project they announced during Comic-Con.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Had to Warn Sony About Spider-Man Spinoff Movies

While Marvel Studios is hard at work continuing to build out the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony's actively trying to replicate the success with its own Universe of Spider-Man Characters. Though the franchises are developed and produced by competing studios, they work together regarding the rights to Spider-Man, allowing the character to swing between the worlds as they see fit.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Dragon Ball Super Anime Series Reportedly Returning in 2023

It has been four years now since the end of Dragon Ball Super’s initial run on TV. But now, it looks like Dragon Ball Super anime series is set to return in 2023. While there’s no official announcement yet, reliable Dragon Ball leaker @DBSChronicles shared on Twitter that the Dragon Ball anime will be back in 2023 (spotted by CBR).
COMICS
UPI News

'Star Trek,' 'Beavis,' 'Ghosts,' 'Teen Wolf' talent confirmed for Comic-Con

July 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ and CBS announced Comic-Con plans on Friday. Their presentations and activations include Beavis and Butt-Head, Ghosts, Teen Wolf, Star Trek and more shows. Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Beavis and Butt-Head, Evil, Rugrats, Spongebob, Teen Wolf: The Movie,...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Introducing First Gay Spider-Man

Marvel Comics has developed characters that have changed the landscape of popular culture, creating costumed heroes that have helped legions of viewers feel represented and seen. Many of those characters have come from the Spider-Man-related corner of the Marvel mythos, and it looks like that franchise is about to make history with a new LGBTQ+ Spider-Man. Marvel recently unveiled the details of Edge of Spider-Verse #5, the September issue of the upcoming larger crossover event The End of Spider-Verse. Edge of Spider-Verse has already made headlines for introducing new variations of Spider-Man — and in Issue #5, that will include Web-Weaver, who is being billed as the first gay Spider-Man.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel Receives Official Release Date

Shortly after confirming a sequel for its 2021 blockbuster Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures have now announced the official release date for the upcoming film. Scheduled to hit theaters on March 15, 2024, the film will be reuniting English actor Dan Stevens with the first installment’s director Adam Wingard for the first time since their collaboration in 2014’s The Guest.
MOVIES
IGN

San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Start Time, Date, Where To Watch, Panels, and More

It's a red alert for pop culture fans and nerds around the world, as the San Diego Comic-Con is back with its first in-person event since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The 2022 edition of the popular convention sees its return to the San Diego Convention Center in California with all things comics, video games, TV shows, movies and many more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hypebeast.com

'Stranger Things' Creators Duffer Brothers Developing Live-Action 'Death Note' Series for Netflix

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers are set to adapt a live-action Death Note project for Netflix as part of their newest production company, Upside Down Pictures. Not a lot of info was unveiled by Matt and Ross Duffer, other than the fact that it will be a live-action television series adaptation of the Japanese manga and anime. This will mark the second time Netflix is producing a live-action Death Note, with the first dating back to the 2017 film that starred Nat Wolff, Lakeith Stanfield, Margaret Qualley, Shea Whigham, Paul Nakauchi, Jason Liles, and Willem Dafoe.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Brings Both Elric Brothers to Life

Fullmetal Alchemist is considered to be one of the greatest anime franchises and with good reason as the story of the Elric Brothers resonated amongst fans across its manga, anime series, and live-action feature-length films. With this year seeing two new live-action movies hit theaters in Japan, a pair of Cosplayers have helped in bringing back Edward and Alphonse Elric into the spotlight, long after the series originally came to a close many years ago thanks to the hard work of creator Hiromu Arakawa.
COMICS
Deadline

Duffer Brothers Launch Netflix Shingle Upside Down Pictures; ‘Stranger Things’ Spinoff & Stephen Daldry-Helmed Stage Play Coming Along With Manga ‘Death Note’ & Stephen King/Peter Straub ‘The Talisman’ Series

EXCLUSIVE: Following the record-breaking release of the two final episodes of Stranger Things’ Season 4, creators Matt & Ross Duffer have formed Upside Down Pictures and recommitted to Netflix with several new projects. To run Upside Down, they’ve hired Hilary Leavitt, a vet of BBC America and MRC who most recently ran her own Hulu-based Blazer banner. Series she helped develop include Orphan Black, Ozark, The Great and Shining Girls.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Shazam! Fury of the Gods Releases New Teaser for Comic-Con Appearance

Warner Bros. Pictures is bringing Shazam! Fury of the Gods to San Diego Comic-Con. The Shazam! sequel dropped a tantalizing teaser to hype its arrival at Comic-Con, with its panel taking place on July 23rd. One of the last updates to come out for Shazam! Fury of the Gods was the release of a new poster at CinemaCon, where WB displayed its upcoming movie slate of DC films. Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam has already been confirmed for a Comic-Con appearance, and now Shazam will be joining his longtime rival in San Diego's storied Hall H.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AOL Corp

Mattel Hitting San Diego Comic-Con With ‘Masters of the Universe,’ WWE Superstars (Exclusive)

Mattel is one of the companies that makes a big footprint at San Diego Comic-Con, especially for its vaunted exclusive collectibles. This year, however, the company is marking its first in-person appearance since 2019 with an agenda that features a slew of big-name panels, signings and giveaways. Among the festivities will be a Hall H panel celebrating the 40th anniversary of Masters of the Universe, appearances by WWE Superstars and toy designers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Brings BRZRKR to Comic-Con in a Hall H Panel

San Diego Comic-Con is back in full force this year, and its famed Hall H will be home to a panel featuring Keanu Reeves' BOOM! Studios series BRZRKR. Reeves is one of the creative forces behind BRZRKR alongside co-writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney. IGN has details on "Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues," the name of the Comic-Con panel that puts the spotlight on the comic's finale, as well as future BRZRKR projects lined up at Netflix. The streamer is developing a live-action film and anime series, so the future appears bright for the BOOM! series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ComicBook

Black Adam: The Rock Hypes Upcoming Comic-Con Panel

The hype for Black Adam is continuing to grow ahead of its October theatrical debut, with the project finally heralding Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's debut in the superhero landscape. After an epic few teasers at virtual conventions and a well-received first trailer earlier this summer, the upcoming DC Comics-inspired movie is making waves in a pretty big way — at this month's San Diego Comic-Con. Earlier this week, it was announced that Black Adam and fellow DC film Shazam! Fury of the Gods would have panel presentations at SDCC, and it looks like Johnson is pretty excited about it. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Johnson teased Black Adam's Hall H panel on Saturday, July 23rd, and teased that the event will finally allow his titular character to come home.
SAN DIEGO, CA

