(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for an audit of Tulsa Public Schools on Thursday amid allegations an employee misused public funds. Tulsa Board of Education members E'Lena Ashley and Dr. Jennettie Marshall sent a letter to Stitt on July 1 and said they felt most of the board members were being "kept in the dark" about an allegation against a school employee.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO