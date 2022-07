On Tuesday, June 21, the Irvine City Council unanimously voted to rescind a rule that dictated the manner in which council members were able to place an item on the agenda. Better known as the “Rule of Two”, the policy was established by a previous council in 2019. The item was reinstated by current Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan in 2021.

