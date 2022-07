DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Health Department officials say a second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the city, making for the third confirmed case in the metro area. "The phase we're in right now is containment. We don't want monkeypox to become an endemic in the state of Michigan or in the United States,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, the state's chief medical officer.

