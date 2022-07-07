Olympic level archers spotlight program west of Surprise

Paralympian archer and Shadow Ridge High School teacher Eric Bennett and world top 50 ranked archer and Phoenix native Alexis Ruiz are visiting to shoot with a far West Valley Junior Archery Olympian Development program at 6 p.m. on July 13 at in the program's gym at Nadaburg Elementary School, 21419 W. Dove Valley Road, Wittmann.

Competitive archer Veronica Rosas recently opened up this JOAD program northwest of Surprise with the help of community tax credit donations to the National Archers in the School Program, which went to the Nadaburg Sidewinder Archers at Nadaburg Elementary School.

Rosas started NASP five years ago with only four young archers in fourth through eighth grade. She said by the end of this school year, 42 young archers took part in the program, and a few made it to the Arizona state qualifications.

JOAD is the next level of NASP programming and has ties to Olympic archery. Rosas said this JOAD program is ran by Corner Archery. and without archery shop owner, Rhonda Crabtree, it would not have been started.

Register for the class at Corner Archery, 5008 W Northern Ave, Suite 8, Glendale at this site.

Rosas said she also wanted to set up this event to thank the community for building this program through its tax credit donations.