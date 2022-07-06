Las Vegas Raiders to announce new president at Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders have been the subject of allegations of a hostile work culture. This week, Raiders owner Mark Davis decided to address those allegations. Speaking to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Davis said that he took the allegations seriously after reading them in the New York Times and the Review-Journal. He said that the team did an internal investigation and has started to make changes to correct course for the future.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 12 HOURS AGO