Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 274-Unit Copper Creek Apartments in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer Embrey has acquired a 22.9-acre site in Fort Worth for the development of a 276-unit single-family residential community. Collection Champions Circle will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, as well as a pool and a clubhouse. Construction is scheduled to begin in late July or early August and to be complete in 2024. Embrey is also the general contractor for the project and will provide onsite property management services upon completion.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO