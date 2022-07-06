ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 274-Unit Copper Creek Apartments in Fort Worth

By Taylor Williams
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Copper Creek, a 274-unit apartment...

Embrey to Develop 276-Unit Single-Family Rental Community in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — San Antonio-based developer Embrey has acquired a 22.9-acre site in Fort Worth for the development of a 276-unit single-family residential community. Collection Champions Circle will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom homes, as well as a pool and a clubhouse. Construction is scheduled to begin in late July or early August and to be complete in 2024. Embrey is also the general contractor for the project and will provide onsite property management services upon completion.
FORT WORTH, TX
JLL Negotiates Sale of 559,457 SF Glade Parks Town Center in Euless, Texas

EULESS, TEXAS — JLL has negotiated the sale of Glade Parks Town Center, a 559,457-square-foot retail power center located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Euless. Built in phases between 2014 and 2018, the property houses tenants such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Total Wine & More, Cinepolis, Ulta Beauty, Belk, Michael’s, HomeGoods, EoS Fitness, First Watch, Hopdoddy, Daiso, Old Navy, Burlington, DSW and Massage Envy. Barry Brown, Chris Gerard, Ryan Shore, Greyson Fewin and Matthew Barge of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture led by Iron Point Partners, an investment firm with offices in Dallas and Washington, D.C., in the transaction. Charlotte-based Big V Property Group acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.
EULESS, TX
Affordable Housing Gap Widens Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth

After seeing its population grow by 97,000 between July 2020 and 2021, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metroplex is now home to nearly 8 million people, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. And it’s getting increasingly harder to adequately and affordably house the growing population. The problem isn’t...
DALLAS, TX

