Florida State

Ex-‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris gets 12 years in prison in child sex abuse images case

By Minyvonne Burke
TODAY.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Harris, one of the breakout stars of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison on federal charges involving child sexual abuse images. Harris, 22, was indicted on seven counts of receiving and attempting to receive child pornography and of persuading minors...

www.today.com

Mic

Cheer’s Jerry Harris has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

Jerry Harris has had quite the fall from grace. The former competitive cheerleader had a wild turn in 2020 as an audience favorite on the Netflix documentary show, Cheer. But now, he will be serving 12 years in prison for sex crimes. In February, Harris pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Holbeach: Nathan Bossley sentenced for raping child

A man who was found guilty of raping a child has been sentenced to eight years in a young offenders institute. Nathan Mossley, 20, raped a child under the age of 13 at least three times between 27 December 2019 and 24 May 2021. Lincolnshire Police said the abuse was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

R. Kelly's Victim Says He Should Be Sentenced to Life Behind Bars

One of R. Kelly's many victims thinks the feds' recommendation of 25 years in prison is too low, and instead, he should spend the rest of his days behind bars. Lizzette Martinez tells TMZ ... Kelly's more than earned a life sentence due to the fact he's hurt so many people over several decades.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'FBI: Most Wanted' Star Exits Show

FBI: Most Wanted has lost another one of its main stars ahead of its fourth season. While the series already lost lead actor Julian McMahon during its third season, with Dylan McDermott taking his spot, Miguel Gomez has now decided to leave the team under different circumstances. Gomez played Special...
TV SERIES
wolbbaltimore.com

R. Kelly Taken Off Prison Suicide Watch After Suing The Feds

R. Kelly has gained a legal victory as he’s now been taken off suicide watch at the detention center he’s now in after filing a lawsuit against the federal government. According to reports, the disgraced singer was placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn after receiving a sentence of 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, racketeering, and sex trafficking last Wednesday (June 29th), which was handed down by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly. The move prompted Kelly and his attorney, Jennifer Bonjean to protest and file a lawsuit. “R. Kelly is not suicidal. He was in fine spirits after his sentencing hearing and ready to fight his appeal. Placing him on suicide watch was punitive conduct by the Bureau of Prisons.”, she wrote in a tweet last Friday (July 1st).
BROOKLYN, NY
TODAY.com

A Minnesota mother drowned her 3 children and herself after her husband’s death, authorities say

A Minnesota woman drowned her three young children and herself Friday after she called police earlier that day to report her husband’s death, authorities said. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office released the identities and cause of death for the five family members Tuesday, days after the bodies of three children and their mother were recovered from Vadnais Lake.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Oxygen

Black Man Whose Conviction Was Overturned After 44 Years Sues Officials He Says Framed Him

A Black man freed from prison after more than four decades behind bars has filed a lawsuit alleging that law enforcement framed him to protect a prominent white family. A lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for Western Louisiana, alleges that Vincent Simmons, 70, was framed for attempted rape by the Avoyelles Parish prosecutors and sheriff’s office officials in the 1970s, NBC News reports.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
hiphop-n-more.com

R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 years in Prison

R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. Judge Anna Donnelly handed down the sentencing in Brooklyn Federal Court on Wednesday. The legendary singer was found guilty last September of all charges that included racketeering based on sexual exploitation of children, kidnapping, forced labor, and violations of the Mann Act, which barred the transport of people across state lines for sex or related use.
BBC

Survivor makes tearful statement after R. Kelly sentencing

US singer R. Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for using his celebrity status to sexually abuse children and women. The R&B artist was convicted last September in New York of racketeering and sex trafficking crimes. Lizzette Martinez, 45, told reporters in New York she was grateful...
PUBLIC SAFETY
