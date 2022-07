With temperatures topping out in the high 90s (if not reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit in some places), one of the most reliable spots to seek some relief from the heat is at your friendly neighborhood nail salon. Seriously, it’s the ideal time of year to treat yourself to some much-deserved gentle energy via a pedicure or manicure — or better yet, both! Some of the summer’s most fashion-forward lacquer looks include baby blue nails with minimalist accents or fluorescent popsicle reds in a high shine finish, and whether or not you choose all over color or prefer to play with accent nails or various designs, there’s no wrong way to rock a cute seasonal mani.

