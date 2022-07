A two vehicle accident occurred on Saturday at approximately 6:53am on US Hwy 56 at Road DD in Haskell County. A 2002 Chevy Silverado being driven by Juan Salas Dominguez, 56, of Satanta was heading south on Road DD while a 2012 Dodge Ram being driven by Alfredo Cervantes, 77, of Bellevue Nebraska was westbound on Hwy 56. Dominguez stopped at the stop sign but failed to yield to Cervantes. Cervantes struck Dominguez in the middle of the road. The Dominguez vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road, while Cervantes’ vehicle came to rest in the south ditch.

HASKELL COUNTY, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO