Restaurants

Get a free coffee in an edible cup from this Collingwood café

By Adena Maier
Time Out Global
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've been reeling at the price of coffee these days ($5 for a small??), then we've got some good news for you: for one day only, Collingwood café Into Coffee is slinging free brews. But that's not all ⁠— the uber-sustainable café, which opened...

thespruceeats.com

French Dip Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) The French dip sandwich takes the concept of a condiment above and beyond, as its signature sidecar is a small bowl of au jus for dipping. This means every bite of this beefy sandwich is moist and super flavorful. Typically made with beef chuck (a tough cut from the hardworking shoulder muscle) that has been braised for hours, it seemed unfair to us that you can’t slap one together quickly after work or school when the craving strikes. So we’ve come up with a super speedy version that only takes 30 minutes using a beautifully fatty steak, the boneless ribeye.
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

Clover Club

While the Clover Club cocktail may have originated in the 1890s at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia, where the social organization that lends the drinks its name would carouse, it’s very much a drink of the 20th century. It was then that the famously pink drink became a cultural phenomenon beyond a small set of Philly-area lawyers and business folk. It arrived in New York perhaps thanks to hotelier George Boldt, who operated both the Bellevue and the new Waldorf-Astoria. His other culinary claim to fame was popularizing Thousand Island dressing at the latter, but the Clover Club was more of an immediate success among the city’s trend-watching elite. Soon the drink was spread across the city, where it had, as they say, a moment.
FOOD & DRINKS
leitesculinaria.com

Traditional Italian Tiramisu

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. This traditional Italian tiramisu is made with layers of boozy coffee-soaked ladyfingers and creamy vanilla-infused mascarpone cheese. One bite and you’ll understand why this recipe is such a timeless classic. Adapted from...
RECIPES
Thrillist

Culver's Unveils 2 New Custard Flavors This Summer

Culver's inspires some intensely devoted fans. The reasons for that love vary. Some swear by the cheese curds (good choice). Others praise the Butterburger. Those with a sweet tooth might cite the array of custard, which is made on-site daily. Those in the latter group know the Midwestern fast casual...
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

How to Make 3-Ingredient Strawberry Cloud Cake

What if we told you it’s possible to make a treat that looks just like cake without the addition of any flour, eggs, butter or sugar? While it may seem far-fetched, it’s true! And this strawberry cloud cake is definitely getting added to our list of super-easy cake recipes.
RECIPES
Lori Lamothe

Boxed Mac and Cheese: Make It Taste Homemade

Homemade mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. There's nothing better than sitting down to a plateful of creamy goodness topped with crusty breadcrumbs. Unfortunately, the real thing takes some effort to make from scratch and it can be costly.
Gin Lee

Microwave corn on the cob

Summer just wouldn't be summer in the south without cooking fresh ears of corn for supper. Several years ago, Mr. Sherman Cullum, a longtime family friend and brother in Christ, told me about a quick and very simple way to prepare corn on the cob in the microwave. After trying it once, I wasn't just amazed, but I was also completely hooked. When the corn has been cooked in the microwave, the corn silks pull away with the husks very easily. Plus, the corn keeps its natural fresh taste.
LEE COUNTY, AR
purewow.com

Watermelon Cucumber Salad with Feta and Honey-Lime Dressing

We’re on a mission to make fruit salads that don’t suck. Enter Feel Good Foodie blogger Yumna Jawad’s watermelon cucumber salad with feta and honey-lime dressing. It’s juicy, sweet, tangy and basically everything a store-bought bowl of grapes and honeydew could never be. “Colorful and refreshing,...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Cosmic Brownies Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Picture it. You open your lunchbox and find Mom packed you a special treat — a brownie. But not just any brownie, a Little Debbie’s Cosmic brownie. You peel open the cellophane package and take a bite of the dense, chewy chocolate brownie. Life is good.
FOOD & DRINKS
Epicurious

Redheaded Saint

An homage to what may be a Trader Vic original from his 1946 Book of Food and Drink, the El Diablo, this blush concoction replaces that venerable old highball’s creme de cassis (a.k.a. black currant liqueur) with raspberry. A little real, honest raspberry in this context goes a long way to brightening up the drink—though you may want to adjust with more lime juice depending on the sweetness of your ginger beer.
DRINKS
CNET

How to Unclog a Toilet, No Plunger Needed

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of a clogged toilet, your first thought may be to grab the plunger and get to work. But stop right there -- you don't need to use that scummy, bacteria-ridden tool to unclog your toilet. Instead, keep it clean and grab some dish soap, hot water, a trusty bucket and let chemistry do the work for you.
HOME & GARDEN
natureworldnews.com

Indoor Plant Care: Basic Watering Dos and Don'ts

A unique type of decoration that brings a little bit of nature into a home is an indoor plant. According to research, plants can not only make a space brighter but also the air quality. However, maintaining healthy indoor plants can occasionally be a challenging task, particularly for those who are inexperienced with plant care. Experts say that there is one common error to avoid that could kill indoor plants.
GARDENING

