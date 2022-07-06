Get a free coffee in an edible cup from this Collingwood café

While the Clover Club cocktail may have originated in the 1890s at the Bellevue Hotel in Philadelphia, where the social organization that lends the drinks its name would carouse, it’s very much a drink of the 20th century. It was then that the famously pink drink became a cultural phenomenon beyond a small set of Philly-area lawyers and business folk. It arrived in New York perhaps thanks to hotelier George Boldt, who operated both the Bellevue and the new Waldorf-Astoria. His other culinary claim to fame was popularizing Thousand Island dressing at the latter, but the Clover Club was more of an immediate success among the city’s trend-watching elite. Soon the drink was spread across the city, where it had, as they say, a moment.

