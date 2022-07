In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters. The e-commerce giant has announced that the two-day event will take place July 12 and 13, marking a return to its traditional date after delays in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Although last year featured the Prime Day Show (an exclusive Amazon Music event that featured performances by Billie Eilish, H.E.R. and Kid Cudi), it doesn’t look like this year’s online deal extravaganza will include a Grammy artist-powered show.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Beach Chairs for Your...

INTERNET ・ 18 MINUTES AGO