Berríos rights ship with 6 K's over 6 IP

OAKLAND -- José Berríos' outing on Wednesday afternoon was a breath of fresh air for the Blue Jays. The right-hander cruised through six innings of one-run ball, keeping his team in line for a 2-1 win as it avoided being swept by the A's. Berríos has now posted solid starts in...
The votes are in and the starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are set. The winners of the 2022 Chevrolet All-Star Ballot Finals were announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show on ESPN on Friday, rounding out the starting lineups for the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
As midsummer approaches it is once again time to engage with the USA's favorite pastime:. Oh, you were thinking baseball? Well, you're in luck, as it's once again time to explore the unlucky few who were most notably snubbed when Major League Baseball released rosters for its 92nd All-Star Game, to be played July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Korey Lee got his first three hits in the major leagues and drove in three runs, leading Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros past the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Sunday. All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker hit his 17th home run, helping the first-place Astros to their 11th victory in 13 games. “We got some timely hitting from some guys who played pretty good fundamental ball. Got ’em over and got ’em in,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Korey Lee had a big day in front of all his folks. He put on a good display.” Lee, a top Houston prospect who was hitless in his debut Monday after catcher Jason Castro went on the injured list, grounded out in his first at-bat but then hit a soft RBI single to left field in the fifth past a drawn-in infield. That scored Jake Meyers, who doubled leading off the inning.
KANSAS CITY -- The Guardians’ clubhouse had quite the different vibe at the end of this road trip compared to last. Cleveland had been riding a high, going 7-2 during its last stretch away from home as part of an exciting 17-4 run for a team that was projected to be near the bottom of the division heading into the season. The Guardians were drawing attention, but just as eyes started to turn toward them, the club ran out of gas, dropping six of its last seven games, punctuated with a 5-1 loss to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
OAKLAND -- Starting second baseman Jose Altuve and manager Dusty Baker will be joined by some familiar faces in the American League dugout at the All-Star Game on July 19, as four Astros were named to the reserve squad. Justin Verlander was named to the AL squad for the ninth...
The 2022 All-Star rosters are out. Here's who's representing every MLB team in the 92nd Midsummer Classic. With the starting lineups announced Friday, and the pitching staffs and reserves announced Sunday, we now know the 66 All-Stars slated to represent the American League and National League on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
SEATTLE -- For Alek Manoah, Sunday morning was a wide-eyed, emotional experience the 24-year-old starting pitcher will never forget. For George Springer, there was some of that, too, but there was also the feeling that this is somewhat of a common July occurrence for the veteran outfielder.
KANSAS CITY -- Guardians manager Terry Francona gathered his team in the visiting clubhouse at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday morning. The players knew the All-Star selections were about to be announced. What they didn’t know is who was going to be representing the Guardians in Los Angeles. • MLB...
BALTIMORE -- It was yet another frustrating road trip for the Angels. They were swept in four games by the Orioles with a 9-5 loss on Sunday at Camden Yards, and they went 1-8 on their nine-game trip through Houston, Miami and Baltimore. Their lone win was the game that two-way star Shohei Ohtani started against the Marlins on Wednesday. Over their last 35 games, the Angels are 5-0 when Ohtani starts but 6-24 when he's not on the mound. The Angels started the year with a 27-17 record but have gone 11-32 since, which is the worst record in the Majors dating back to May 16.
From their special lineup card exchange in late April in Atlanta to their emotional in-game embrace last month at Wrigley Field, this year has been filled with wonderful memories for William and Willson Contreras and their family. None, however, will carry more significance than the one the brothers will get...
Stay up-to-date with all the latest news on injured and recovering players from across Major League Baseball. Wander Franco, Kevin Kiermaier, Brandon Lowe, Luis Patiño and Jeffrey Springs, Rays. The Rays placed Franco on the 10-day injured list Sunday after he exited Saturday’s game against the Reds in the...
OAKLAND -- Paul Blackburn had a suspicious feeling when he walked inside the A’s clubhouse Sunday morning and noticed an unusual meeting listed on the daily schedule that was mandatory for all players. "It was listed as a travel meeting,” Blackburn said. “I can’t tell you we’ve had any...
OAKLAND -- The Astros held a comfortable 12-game lead in the AL West entering play on Sunday, and they'll have the chance to gain even more ground with seven straight games against division rivals heading into the All-Star break. But they'll have to do it without fearsome slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is headed to the 10-day injured list with right hand inflammation.
This story was excerpted from Zachary Silver’s Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. We’re one week out from the MLB Draft and this year’s iteration is promising -- not just because the Orioles have four picks on the first day, but because it comes amid a season in which Baltimore appears to be turning a corner toward competitiveness.
ATLANTA -- It took Kyle Wright just 11 pitches, all strikes, to mow down the Nationals’ first four batters in the first inning. Among the three outs needed, Wright picked up two strikeouts to reach the 100-strikeout mark for the season, joining Braves starters Charlie Morton (108), Spencer Strider (102) and Max Fried (100).
OAKLAND -- Zach Logue knew the situation he was coming into. With the A’s optimistic that Frankie Montas will get over his right shoulder inflammation in time to return to the mound before the All-Star break, Logue was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make what was essentially a spot start on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES -- Marcus Stroman found success early in his brief return from the injured list, nodding his head in the affirmative from the mound Saturday when it was clear his shoulder was sound and his effectiveness was on point. Playing it safe, the Cubs limited Stroman to just four...
LOS ANGELES – The buzz around Dodger Stadium is different when Clayton Kershaw takes the mound. He is the best left-handed pitcher of his generation and arguably the best in franchise history. His No. 22 will hang in left field among the retired numbers following his eventual Hall of Fame induction.
ST. LOUIS -- Nolan Arenado’s biggest at-bat Saturday -- one in which he battled to foul off four pitches and wisely laid off a spiked curveball before being left with the lumber on his shoulder -- proved to be a microcosm for a cratering offense that has had little to offer of late.
SAN DIEGO -- Joc Pederson is likely to have company at the All-Star Game later this month. Left-hander Carlos Rodón burnished his case for a spot on the National League team by striking out 12 in a complete game to help push the struggling Giants back over .500 with a 3-1 win vs. the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park.
