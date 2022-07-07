Berríos rights ship with 6 K's over 6 IP

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Korey Lee got his first three hits in the major leagues and drove in three runs, leading Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros past the Oakland Athletics 6-1 on Sunday. All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker hit his 17th home run, helping the first-place Astros to their 11th victory in 13 games. “We got some timely hitting from some guys who played pretty good fundamental ball. Got ’em over and got ’em in,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “Korey Lee had a big day in front of all his folks. He put on a good display.” Lee, a top Houston prospect who was hitless in his debut Monday after catcher Jason Castro went on the injured list, grounded out in his first at-bat but then hit a soft RBI single to left field in the fifth past a drawn-in infield. That scored Jake Meyers, who doubled leading off the inning.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 36 MINUTES AGO