MLB

Now reporting to the bullpen ... Vlad Jr.?!?

MLB
 4 days ago

Every once in a while, after a bit of a frustrating at-bat, even the very best Major Leaguers can use a change of scenery. That was the case on Wednesday afternoon for the fun-loving Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who took an unfamiliar detour after bouncing out to...

MLB

All-Star starters are set. Who made the cut?

The votes are in and the starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard are set. The winners of the 2022 Chevrolet All-Star Ballot Finals were announced on the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Starters Reveal show on ESPN on Friday, rounding out the starting lineups for the 92nd Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 19.
MLB
MLB

Mercy, Marte! Mariners top prospect homers twice

This is the Noelvi Marte we’ve been waiting to see. The Mariners No. 1 prospect continued his red-hot month of July, homering twice as part of a three-hit night in High-A Everett’s 10-5 win over Vancouver. It was the first multihomer game of the season for Marte, who...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

Futures Game scouting reports for each team

The 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game is headed to Hollywood, specifically Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 16, and now we know which names will be filling up the marquee. Thirty-one of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects have been selected to play in this year’s showcase event, and 14 clubs will be represented by their No. 1 prospect. There will be pure hitters like Corbin Carroll, Curtis Mead and Robert Hassell III. There will be powerful sluggers in Francisco Álvarez, Jordan Walker and Gunnar Henderson. There will be blazing fastballs from Bobby Miller and Cade Cavalli and special offspeed pitches from Kyle Harrison and Eury Pérez.
MLB
MLB

Manoah, Springer join Kirk, Vlad as All-Stars

SEATTLE -- For ﻿Alek Manoah﻿, Sunday morning was a wide-eyed, emotional experience the 24-year-old starting pitcher will never forget. For ﻿George Springer﻿, there was some of that, too, but there was also the feeling that this is somewhat of a common July occurrence for the veteran outfielder.
MLB
Person
Dan Shulman
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
MLB

Contreras brothers to start All-Star Game for NL

From their special lineup card exchange in late April in Atlanta to their emotional in-game embrace last month at Wrigley Field, this year has been filled with wonderful memories for William and Willson Contreras and their family. None, however, will carry more significance than the one the brothers will get...
MLB
MLB

Benintendi adds first All-Star nod to resume

KANSAS CITY -- Andrew Benintendi is headed to the All-Star Game. The Royals' left fielder was selected as an All-Star reserve on Sunday afternoon during the selection show on ESPN and will make his first All-Star appearance on July 19 in Los Angeles. He was the only Royals selection this year after catcher Salvador Perez hit the injured list at the end of June with a left thumb strain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Yordan (hand) hits IL, eyes post-ASG return

OAKLAND -- The Astros held a comfortable 12-game lead in the AL West entering play on Sunday, and they'll have the chance to gain even more ground with seven straight games against division rivals heading into the All-Star break. But they'll have to do it without fearsome slugger Yordan Alvarez, who is headed to the 10-day injured list with right hand inflammation.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

There's no pitching around Rafael Devers

Thursday’s game between the Yankees and the Red Sox at Fenway Park was a snapshot of why Boston third baseman Rafael Devers is such a special hitter. Entering the game, Boston’s third baseman had hit four homers off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole since the start of last season, three on four-seam fastballs and one on a changeup.
BOSTON, MA
#Blue Jays#Oakland Coliseum
MLB

Castillo puts Blue Jays in good spot with solid relief appearance

SEATTLE -- Max Castillo had been back up with the big league club for less than a day before becoming the lone bright spot in a gloomy 8-3 Blue Jays loss against the Mariners Thursday night at T-Mobile Park. After losing starting pitcher Kevin Gausman to an ankle contusion last...
MLB
MLB

Stroman's return from IL gives Cubs reason for optimism

LOS ANGELES -- Marcus Stroman found success early in his brief return from the injured list, nodding his head in the affirmative from the mound Saturday when it was clear his shoulder was sound and his effectiveness was on point. Playing it safe, the Cubs limited Stroman to just four...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Lasting impression: Logue stymies Astros over 5 IP

OAKLAND -- Zach Logue knew the situation he was coming into. With the A’s optimistic that Frankie Montas will get over his right shoulder inflammation in time to return to the mound before the All-Star break, Logue was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make what was essentially a spot start on Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Manoah gives Blue Jays length with standout start

SEATTLE -- The Blue Jays’ starting rotation has been banged up and road-weary, and the dents are showing in the team’s record. But they’re not showing in Alek Manoah. The emerging ace of Toronto’s staff has been healthy, hungry and a horse on the mound in the first half of 2022. On the eve of what could very well be his first All-Star Game selection, he proved once again why he’s a leading candidate for the honor.
MLB
MLB

Rodón in All-Star form with 12-K CG vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Joc Pederson is likely to have company at the All-Star Game later this month. Left-hander Carlos Rodón burnished his case for a spot on the National League team by striking out 12 in a complete game to help push the struggling Giants back over .500 with a 3-1 win vs. the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Ohtani, Trout win starting spots for AL at ASG

BALTIMORE -- It wouldn’t be a proper All-Star Game without Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. So it was only fitting that both were voted in as starters for this year’s Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium on July 19, as announced Friday on ESPN. It’s the 10th...
MLB
MLB

Cubs watch lead disappear in walk-off loss to Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Something Cubs manager David Ross has observed about his young team is that they’ve played in a lot of close games this season. The numbers bear this out, as more than half of the Cubs’ games this season have been decided by one or two runs.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

Breaking down the betting odds in the ROY race

This article was contributed by DraftKings. For more sports betting insights, check out DraftKings Playbook. This week, we focus on all the up-and-coming rookies who are in contention for the Rookie of the Year Award in both the American and National League. Our panel has put in their vote and we’re going to discuss three of those players, alongside their DraftKings Sportsbook odds to claim this prestigious title:
GAMBLING
MLB

Mets retiring No. 17 a reminder of Keith's impact

We will all hear again on Saturday afternoon about how intense Keith Hernandez was as a ballplayer, when he was still wearing the No. 17 that will be officially retired at Citi Field, across the parking lot from where Hernandez showed up nearly 40 years ago from the Cardinals and began to change everything for the Mets of the 1980s.
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Marlins arms, bats struggle in Queens opener

NEW YORK -- The Marlins played the Mets for the eighth time in almost three weeks on Thursday. Miami manager Don Mattingly didn’t mince words when asked what the biggest obstacle is when facing the first-place team in the National League East. “Their team is a challenge,” Mattingly said...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Rays get Bethancourt from A's for pair of Minor Leaguers

CINCINNATI -- The Rays acquired catcher/infielder Christian Bethancourt from the A's on Saturday for Minor Leaguers Christian Fernandez and Cal Stevenson to get an early jump on trades before the Aug. 2 Trade Deadline. Bethancourt is batting .249 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 56 games with the...
MLB
MLB

Twins can't shake Rangers after 6-run frame

ARLINGTON -- There were two places to find rollercoasters in Arlington on Saturday afternoon: Six Flags over Texas and Globe Life Field. Though if you’ve been watching the Twins all season, their 9-7 loss to the Rangers was nothing they haven’t seen before. In fact, eight of Minnesota’s...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

