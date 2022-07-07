Now reporting to the bullpen ... Vlad Jr.?!?

The 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game is headed to Hollywood, specifically Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 16, and now we know which names will be filling up the marquee. Thirty-one of MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects have been selected to play in this year’s showcase event, and 14 clubs will be represented by their No. 1 prospect. There will be pure hitters like Corbin Carroll, Curtis Mead and Robert Hassell III. There will be powerful sluggers in Francisco Álvarez, Jordan Walker and Gunnar Henderson. There will be blazing fastballs from Bobby Miller and Cade Cavalli and special offspeed pitches from Kyle Harrison and Eury Pérez.

