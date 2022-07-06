ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Single Foster Dad Adopts Five Children To Ensure They Stay United As A Family

By Boldsky Desk
boldsky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is said that 'Having somewhere to go is home. Having someone to love is family. And having both is a blessing.' A recent incident is winning hearts on the internet where a foster dad has adopted five siblings so that they never have to separate again. On Friday,...

www.boldsky.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Husband: Daughter said, 'Mom, I love you,' before Katherine Goldstein died in Highland Park parade massacre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We heard Thursday night from the husband of Katherine Goldstein – one of the seven people killed in the July 4th parade massacre in Highland Park. Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Craig Goldstein said his wife died right in front of their daughter Cassie's eyes. "They were running, and Katie dropped to the ground. Cassie hid behind a garbage can and leaned out, and she said – she said, 'Mom, I love you,' and with that, Katie closed her eyes and she stopped breathing," Craig Goldstein said, "and it's important to my daughter to think that Katie heard her." Craig Goldstein said he was at home at the time of the shooting, but found his wife a few hours later. He added that from their first date, his life had been a fairtyale.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
TheDailyBeast

Five Kids Rescued From Detroit House of Horrors After Blind Sibling Found Dead in Freezer

As Azuradee France kept her five children living in squalor above, Detroit police say the body of her 3-year-old son lay dead in a basement freezer of their home. Police discovered the toddler’s decomposing body last week and took his 31-year-old mother into custody. Now, France is behind bars, facing charges of first-degree child abuse, torture and concealing a death.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Hamilton County, OH
Society
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Georgia boy, 3, dead after grandma forgets about him in hot car; uncle makes gruesome drive-thru discovery

A 3-year-old boy in Georgia died after his grandmother forgot about him in a hot car for hours, local news reports said. Kendrick Engram Jr., 3, was found dead inside an SUV in a Wendy’s parking lot on Wynnton Road in Columbus, Georgia, on Sunday evening after the boy’s uncle borrowed what he thought was a passenger-less vehicle to make a drive-thru ice cream run. The boy’s grandmother had taken Engram Jr. and three other children to church earlier in the day, stopped to eat, and then arrived back at home around 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, GA
Indy100

Woman smuggles alcohol to her dying Dad to give him his final drink

A daughter's final send-off for her dad has captured the hearts of TikTok users across the globe. In a viral clip that's garnered almost two million views, Pennelope (@penface) and her family share one final rum and coke with her terminally ill dad. "One last drink with dad before his spirit returned to the universe. Until we cross paths again, old man. I love you," Pennelope wrote about the sentimental moment.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Wcvb

Comments / 0

Community Policy