ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Feds kick in $1 million for Boyle Heights cooling project

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vllxv_0gX71W0a00
A mariachi crossing 1st St in Boyle Heights. | Photo courtesy of Laurie Avocado/Unsplash

The Boyle Heights neighborhood could soon be getting cooler — in terms of temperature.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, got together at Mariachi Plaza Wednesday to celebrate $1 million in federal funding being provided to the Boyle Heights Community Cooling Project. The effort utilizes measures such as “cool pavement” treatments and the planting of trees to reduce overall ambient temperatures.

“I am thrilled to announce $1 million in federal funding to install cooling elements on our local streets in Boyle Heights and to improve urban greening, pedestrian safety and public health in this beloved neighborhood,” Gomez said in a statement. “This project is a matter of racial justice and equity — and by targeting resources to communities disproportionately impacted by climate change, we ensure our residents are safer and equipped with the green infrastructure they need to combat rising temperatures.”

According to the mayor’s office, “cool pavement” can decrease surface temperatures by 10 degrees below traditional pavement. The city has about 75 miles of cool pavement in place, with plans to install another 175 miles by 2028.

“Rising temperatures put our most vulnerable Angelenos at extreme risk, and demand solutions to protect their health and well-being,” Garcetti said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

LA healthcare workers at privately owned facilities get wage hike

Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday signed into law an ordinance raising the minimum wage for people working at some healthcare facilities in the city to $25 per hour. The “Minimum Wage for Employees Working at Healthcare Facilities” initiative, which was brought to the city through a successful petition drive, raises the workers’ minimum wage at affected facilities, adjusting it annually to account for increases in the cost of living.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA mayor signs hotel worker protection ordinance

Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday signed into law an ordinance requiring hotels to provide workers with personal-security devices to protect them from violent or threatening guests, while also extending minimum wage requirements to smaller hotels. The measure was approved last month by the City Council. The measure began with a petition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOXBusiness

California law requiring property owners to pay one month’s rent to legally evicted tenants is upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2020 California law forcing property owners who legally evict tenants to pay one month of their rent to reduce relocation costs. Under the law, AB 1482, rent increases are limited to 10% a year in areas without rent control. It also offers financial assistance to renters who are evicted because the owner decided to move or convert the property into a condo.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

4 women arrested at downtown Los Angeles ‘die-in’ protesting abortion ruling

Four women were arrested in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday at a protest against the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision on abortion. The group RiseUp4AbortionRights staged a “die in” Wednesday morning, in which the four demonstrators chained themselves to the front of City Hall in a “river of fake blood,” and wore bloody pants “to represent the women who will die due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning the legal right to abortion,” organizers said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CNBC

The California exodus continues as residents head south of the border

More than 360,000 people left California in 2021, in what some are calling "The California Exodus" — many leaving for states like Texas, Arizona and Washington. And a rising number of former Californians are migrating out of the country altogether and are instead heading south of the border. Many are seeking a more relaxed and affordable lifestyle in Mexico.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

‘Every apartment we get, we’re going over ask’: Housing shortage brings bidding wars to rental market

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A few weeks ago, a two-bedroom apartment in Chicago listed for $1,600 per month caught Eric Patterson's eye. While the apartment was at the top of the 43-year-old's budget, he works from home most days, and the extra bedroom would be perfect to accommodate his desk.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Gomez
Person
Eric Garcetti
Washington Examiner

When did California become so racist?

The California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals for African Americans released an “interim report” last month, and it is indeed a fascinating document. It includes some common myths of the Left, including the false claim that 1619 was the first year African slaves were brought to North America. It also glosses over California’s dark history of Native American enslavement, which is odd considering how much time the report spends on the very real ill treatment of black people in the rest of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

Construction begins on bike/walking path through South LA

A host of local officials broke ground Wednesday on an ambitious project to create a scenic bike and pedestrian path stretching from Inglewood through South Los Angeles, connecting a pair of light rail lines and a rapid transit bus corridor on the Harbor (110) Freeway. The Rail to Rail Active...
INGLEWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feds#Green Infrastructure#Cool Pavement#Politics Federal#Politics Congress
TheStreet

A Bit of Housing Cheer: Rent Increases Moderate in June

Residential-rental prices have soared during the pandemic. Median rent in the top 50 metropolitan markets hit a record $1,849 in May, up 15.5% from a year earlier, according to Realtor.com, a real estate services firm. It was the 15th straight month of record rent. But things may be starting to...
HOUSE RENT
HeySoCal

LA officials unveil groundwater recharge project in Sun Valley

Hailing it as an advancement that will bolster future water supplies, Los Angeles city officials Thursday cut the ribbon on a Sun Valley project that will dramatically increase the capacity of a stormwater recapture and groundwater-recharge system. “As L.A. continues to grow and our access to fresh water is at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS LA

Caltrans crews clean up Atwater Village homeless encampment under 2 Freeway

There were mixed emotions in Atwater Village Thursday as Caltrans crews cleaned up a homeless encampment under the 2 Freeway.The encampment, called the Casitas community because it is on Casitas Avenue under the 2 Freeway, was finally cleared and cleaned up by crews Thursday morning. Some of the residents of the encampment, who were given a week's notice of the clearing, stood by and watched from the sidewalk. "It's heartbreaking," said Grace of Streetwatch LA. "Sometimes I get really emotional because this people's entire, like, this is all they have."But for homeowners in the area, the clean-up effort was a...
HeySoCal

Fourth of July fireworks turn deadly

Another Fourth of July weekend has come and gone in the Southland. The barbeques and fireworks have finally died down and the work week begins anew. Many cities had their parades go off without a hitch, despite the shroud that hung over the country’s birthday celebration in the wake of the deadly parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. Seven people were killed while dozens more were injured; the suspect has since been apprehended and awaits charges.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy