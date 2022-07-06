L.I. restaurant flooded in Superstorm Sandy finally razed

Animals at Cotswold Wildlife Park & Gardens are being pampered by keepers to help keep them cool in the heatwave.Keepers at the wildlife park have been giving the animals smoothies, ice lollies and showers with water sprinklers to help them handle the scorching temperatures.The park's 86-year-old giant tortoise, George, is seen enjoying a cool shower from a reptile keeper while red-bellied, crowned and ring-tailed lemurs enthusiastically tuck into frozen rainbow smoothies.Tamanduas are seen sticking their noses into fresh watermelons while wolverines enjoy frozen blocks of blood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Londoners bask in sunshine as Met Office predicts heatwaveMidnight sale descends into chaos as hundreds stampede into shopElon Musk fathered twins with Neurolink executive according to court documents

