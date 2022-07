MIAMI — Federal agents have charged a man whom they said stole thousands of dollars and credit cards from other passengers while onboard a flight from Argentina to Miami. In their criminal complaint, federal agents said that after the flight, they found $10,732 in U.S. currency and 14,320 in Argentine pesos in Diego Radio’s backpack, along with two credit cards in the names of other passengers on the flight. The amounts of money found in the backpack matched the amounts reported missing from other passengers, WTVJ reported.

