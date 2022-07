Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — InCommon, the Columbus based a-cappella group, is hosting a free concert at Otterbein University today, July 10th at 3:30 p.m. The members of the group and Jenny Sligh joined us on Good Day Columbus. By day, the singing group consists of doctors, engineers, business professionals, and teachers. But what they all have "in common" is their love for music.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO