ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Richard Marvin Huseby

By Ricky Klaverkamp
newsdakota.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Marvin Huseby, or Rick as everyone called him, life started on March 18 1952. He was born into the world to Lorraine (Ruud) and Marvin Huseby. Two sisters welcomed him home, Sharon and Linda. Rick passed away on July 5, 2022 at CHI Mercy Hospital, Valley City, ND....

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Helen Duden

Helen Duden, Jud, ND, died on April 14, 2022, at the age of 91, under the excellent care of Hospice of the Red River Valley and the Manor St. Joseph in Edgeley, ND. Helen Fay Fode was born on May 24, 1930 on a farm southwest of Alfred, ND, to Bertha (Irion) and John Fode. She joined an older sister, Evelyn Mae, and, later, Elizabeth (Betty), and Ruby joined the family. Helen went to school in Alfred through the 5th grade, and, on the first day of 6th Grade, a new classmate in Jud told her to go into the classroom and find Eddie Duden, because he would help her have a good day. In spite of that prank, Helen and Eddie became friends and then sweethearts. Helen, a varsity letterwinner in basketball, graduated from Jud High School in 1948, and married the love of her life, Edward W. Duden, on September 1, 1948.
JUD, ND
newsdakota.com

Keller Brings Legendary Gatling Gun to Fort Seward

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Chuck Keller became infatuated with the legendary Gatling Gun and history when he was just 5 years old. Today, he hopes his enthusiasm for the historic weapon inspires others. Keller has been a reenactor since 1989 when he was first invited to join the Jamestown-based...
JAMESTOWN, ND
AG Week

Ryan Thorpe, manager of North Dakota's largest ethanol plant, dies

FARGO, N.D. — Ryan Thorpe, the chief operating officer of Tharaldson Ethanol in Casselton, North Dakota, has died. Thorpe, 47, of Fargo, died Thursday, July 7, at Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County, Minnesota, according to his obituary from Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home in Fargo. Thorpe lived in Fargo with...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Law Enforcement Escort Planned for Brandon Sola

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There will be a law enforcement escort for Brandon Sola on Monday, July 11th from Minot to the Veterans Cemetery in Fargo. Sola was the Police Chief for Carrington and a Master Sergeant with the Air National Guard in Fargo. He had been a member of the 119th Wing since 2003. He lost his life in a motorcycle accident on June 28th near Fargo.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy#Chi Mercy Hospital#St Petri Lutheran Church#The National Guard#The Valley City Unit
Bring Me The News

Body found in Red River at Moorhead identified

A body that was found in a river along the border of North Dakota and Minnesota earlier this week has been identified. Authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Chieh was the man found on Wednesday floating in the Red River near Moorhead. Police noted that Chieh does not have a permanent address but has ties to Fargo, North Dakota.
MOORHEAD, MN
newsdakota.com

Valley Voices To Perform July 10 In Pioneer Park

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park, will continue Sunday July 10th at 5:30 PM with a performance by the Valley Voices Woman’s Choir. They will be doing some of the choral selections they worked on this year along with a sing-along. Audience members can...
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Let’s Walk Valley City Monday, July 18

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Let’s Walk Valley City is a free event on Monday, July 18 from 5 – 8 pm. This event features a 1.5 mile route that starts at either Jefferson Elementary or Hi-Line Prairie Gardens and Orchard. Join the fun by walking, biking, blading or running the route. Along the way, there will be games, activities, live music, art, and delicious food.
VALLEY CITY, ND
newsdakota.com

Jamestown Man Killed in Police-involved Fargo Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – The driver of a stolen van who was shot by a Fargo police officer has died. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the 28-year-old Jamestown man, who has not been publicly identified, died at a hospital several hours after the shooting at an apartment building in the 3400 blk. of 15th Ave. S. The shooting occurred shortly after 8 a.m. Friday.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Madeline Luke Files As Independent Candidate

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The following is a news release from Madeline Luke. Madeline Luke, longtime Valley City resident, has announced that she has filed the necessary papers with the Secretary of State to run as an Independent for one of District 24’s two seats in the ND House of Representatives.
VALLEY CITY, ND
hpr1.com

​Downtown Fargo Street Fair

This is your one chance to join the throngs of nearly a couple hundred thousand people as you meander up and down Broadway and take in the annual downtown street fair. With three full days of food, fun and frolic, you’ll at the same time get intimately familiar with Fargo’s absolutely amazing, constantly reinvented downtown. Hundreds of vendors from the upper Midwest and Canada will tantalize you with their creative offerings. Live music and entertainment will appear off and on throughout the event. Bring your family and while at it, stop in at the local shops and restaurants, you will be amazed. There’s a bunch of reasons this event draws one of the biggest crowds annually in North Dakota. This year you can be one of them.
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Eagles Never Trail in Victory Over Perham

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Post 14 Eagles scored four runs off of two hits and an error in the first inning and never looked back in a wire-to-wire 7-3 win over the Perham Post 61 Buzz. After Jacoby Nold tossed a scoreless first inning, Connor Hoyt and Payton...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Trap Club News July 5, 2022

There was small attendance at the range Tuesday evening as some youth and adults are on their way to the national competition- long trip to Michigan. I wish them good shooting and a safe journey. It’s more dangerous on the roads than on the gun ranges. I should have...
valleynewslive.com

West Fargo man arrested for attempted murder in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Dept. arrested 19-year-old Omar Deronjic of West Fargo for attempted murder on Friday night. Officers responded to a disturbance call at the 3600 Block of Landeco Lane where witnesses said a man was displaying a gun. They found a victim...
GRAND FORKS, ND
newsdakota.com

Local NRCS Official Explains Available Programs

CARRINGTON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Natural Resources Conservation Service has a variety of programs and services for area farmers, ranchers, and landowners. CDU Supervisor Paul DuBourt represents Foster, Eddy, Griggs, and Wells County. He says one of these programs is their Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP. DuBourt says...
CARRINGTON, ND
newsdakota.com

Eagles Fall to Mandan in Back and Forth Battle

JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The bats were out in full force for Mandan and Jamestown on the opening night of the Phil Brown Classic as the Chiefs narrowly escaped Jack Brown Stadium with an 11-10 win over the Post 14 Eagles. Mandan wasted no time scoring three runs in...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

City of Jamestown Conducting Street Sweeping

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Starting tonight, July 7, Jamestown city crews will be out street sweeping in the downtown business district. This will take place at 11:00 PM and last approximately until 7:00 AM or until finished. Please move vehicles off the streets during these times until sweeping is...
JAMESTOWN, ND
newsdakota.com

Oakes Defeats Wahpeton 10-3

OAKES, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Oakes Post 36 rolled its way to a 10-3 victory over Wahpeton Post 20 in a game that became an offensive showcase for Oakes. Wahpeton and Oakes ended the first inning tied, but after a quick top of the second for Wahpeton, Oakes wasted no time putting up big points. Oakes scored seven runs in the second alone thanks to four Wahpeton errors. The bottom of the second ended up being an early dagger from Oakes as Wahpeton was unable to overcome the deficit.
WAHPETON, ND
valleynewslive.com

Body recovered from Red River in Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A deceased male was located near the shoreline of the Red River. On July 6th at around 12:30 P.M. juveniles discovered the body near the shoreline by the 1000 block of 7th St. N. in Moorhead. When first responders arrived they confirmed the man...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

BREAKING: Large police presence near 13th Ave S in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Page Drive South in Fargo, in the area of Applebees and Perkins on 13th Ave S. We’re working to gather information from police. One neighbor tells us she heard what she described as loud pops. There appear to be several evidence markers on the ground. Stick with Valley News Live for the latest.
CBS Minnesota

Investigation underway after group of juveniles finds body in Red River

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a body was found Wednesday in the Red River. The Moorhead Police Department says that a group of juveniles discovered the body around 12:30 p.m. near the shoreline. Investigators noted that the body appeared to have been in the water for a significant period of time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy