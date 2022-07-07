ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Woman accused of unprovoked attack on elderly man outside fast food eatery

By HNN Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have charged a woman with felony assault after witnesses say she repeatedly punched...

Comments / 8

James Brown
3d ago

Truly people are losing their minds. No one is safe anymore. People keep watch of yourselves. Today you have to be weary of these things happening, sadly.

KITV.com

Teen boys caught burglarizing Kalihi home

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) - A teen boy is in police custody after he was arrested for burglary. Honolulu police say a group of juvenile boys was seen Saturday morning burglarizing a Kalihi home. The 37-year-old homeowner called the police after he was notified by his neighbor, who witnessed the incident.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Kalihi man arrested for assaulting his 70-year-old father

KALIHI, Hawaii (KITV4) - Honolulu police arrested a man for assaulting his elderly father early Sunday morning. Police responded to a Kalani Street home on a domestic dispute call. The 70-year-old victim told police his 35-year-old son physically assaulted him, causing minor injuries. Officers arrested the suspect at the scene...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Waianae female allegedly shot at while driving

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department opened an attempted murder investigation on Friday, July 8. Police said around 9 p.m. a 19-year-old female was driving when an unknown male supposedly shot at her vehicle multiple times. The victim sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. She was then transferred to...
HONOLULU, HI
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
KHON2

Death of 2 mothers highlights domestic violence issues

HONOLULU(KHON2) — The violent murder of two mothers allegedly killed by their sons, and another assaulted by hers, highlighted the need for more conversations and action against domestic violence. Nanci Kreidman, CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, said there are things we can do to prevent more senseless tragedies. Michelle McPeek, 38, was murdered […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Domestic dispute sends two victims to the hospital with stab wounds

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder case after two people suffered multiple stab wounds. Police responded to a Kahualei Place home in Waipahu on an aggravated assault call at about 7:45 Saturday morning. Emergency Medical Services treated a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old...
WAIPAHU, HI
KHON2

Former police chief fighting animal cruelty on Oahu

WAIKIKI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are looking for answers after finding a dog that was viciously killed and then placed in a bin. KHON2 learned that a former Honolulu police chief is on the case. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

New database could help crime victims get their stolen items back

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Bikes are a hot commodity among thieves according to police. The Honolulu Police Department reported there were 817 bike thefts last year which is up from 795 in 2020. Bike owners said it’s not a victim-less crime. “Chances of getting the bike back is impossible, it’s one of the worst feelings,” said […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

OCCC inmate wanted after failing to return on court-ordered release

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public Safety officials were alerted after an OCCC inmate temporarily released on a court order failed to return. Authorities say 36-year old Mike Peato was allowed to attend a funeral, however he was expected to return to OCCC by 5 p.m. Saturday evening, but failed to do so.
HONOLULU, HI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hawaiinewsnow.com

Grieving family awaits answers after brush fire uncovers loved one’s body

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly a week after a woman’s body was uncovered by a brush fire in Kapolei, her family is awaiting answers into her death. “We’re dying to know more. We would really like to know more,” said the woman’s sister, Rayy Alvarez. “It’s still hard to believe. We can’t even believe that this is happening,”
KAPOLEI, HI
KHON2

Oahu dog shot in back, paralyzed for life has hope

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Oahu bulldog will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot in the back. It is a story that made KHON2 wonder how Hawaii’s animal cruelty laws work and how often cases end up going to trial. Download the free KHON2...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

HPD searching for armed robber who held up Kalihi 7-Eleven

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a 7-Eleven store in the Kalihi area, early Wednesday morning. According to Honolulu Police (HPD) investigators, the suspect entered the store just after 2 a.m., pulled out a gun and demanded money from the clerk. He then...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 toddlers, 3 adults injured following head-on crash in Windward Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a head-on vehicle collision in Windward Oahu that left two toddlers and three adults injured Friday evening. Emergency crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at Kamehameha Highway near Coral Kingdom. Authorities said a 3-year-old girl has been critically injured. In the...
HONOLULU, HI

