ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fire of Love is the Date-Night Documentary We Need Now

By Taylor Antrim
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We so need a surprise this summer at the movies. People seem to be going back to theaters—that’s good—but the things they’re seeing are what you’d expect: Tom Cruise, dinosaurs, Minions. Well, Fire of Love is a surprise; a dazzling, seductive, nature-meets-romance documentary that...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Beatles 'Get Back' documentary reveals how creativity doesn't happen on its own

Is music legend and ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney a creative genius? Not according to Edward P. Clapp, a principal investigator at the Harvard Graduate School of Education’s Project Zero. The project aims to understand and nurture “learning, thinking, ethics, intelligence and creativity.” In a recent video interview with me, Clapp said he instead sees McCartney, or any other artistic figure who could be seen as a creative genius, as playing the role of a creative producer — one who synthesizes influences and information. “I dispute the idea of genius, wholeheartedly … I don’t believe in it,” he said. “I think...
MUSIC
Digital Trends

Moonhaven review: A promising sci-fi mystery

Moonhaven begins, like so many mysteries before it, with a murder. The violent act in question effectively kick-starts the series’ story, but Moonhaven doesn’t waste much time drawing out the mysteries of its opening killing. In fact, in the second scene of the Moonhaven pilot, not only has the victim’s identity been discovered by the proper authorities, but so has her killer’s. The series resolves many of the questions surrounding its inciting incident at a surprisingly brisk pace that its otherwise exposition-heavy pilot episode fails to maintain.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
The Guardian

Futura review – fascinating snapshot of Italy’s young adults

Three Italian directors – Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher – take the pulse of their country by talking to the individuals who make up its future. It’s a simple idea: a series of interviews with young people on the brink of adulthood, exploring their hopes and concerns as they move into the next stage of their lives. But this lovely, thoughtful documentary, which visits cities, suburbs and provincial communities, has a cumulative power.
MOVIES
EW.com

Patton Oswalt reveals wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death

Patton Oswalt has revealed his wife Michelle McNamara's cause of death, nearly one year since she died unexpectedly in her sleep at age 46. "We learned today the combination of drugs in Michelle's system, along with a condition we were unaware of, proved lethal," the actor and comedian wrote in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Of Love#Documentary#Photography#Katia And Maurice Krafft#Intrepid#French
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Dolly Parton Thought She Offended Bob Dylan When They Met

It’s hard to imagine someone not being charmed by Dolly Parton, but she doesn’t think Bob Dylan is her biggest fan. The two musicians have crossed paths several times, but Parton explained that she never felt that he liked her very much. She explained that she even thought she had done something to offend him. Parton has covered Dylan’s music and once considered recording an album of his songs. She’s since said that she doubts she’ll actually do this.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Al Pacino & Robert De Niro Remember ‘Godfather’ Co-Star James Caan

Click here to read the full article. Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, stars of the Francis Ford Coppola classics The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, remembered their castmate James Caan today as a great actor and friend. “Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend,” Pacino said in a statement. “It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director and my dear friend. I’m gonna miss him.” De Niro offered a simple, “I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing.” Caan died yesterday at the age of 82. Earlier today, Coppola honored his longtime friend. More from DeadlineJames Caan Dies: 'The Godfather' Oscar Nominee, 'Brian's Song' & 'Elf' Star Was 82James Caan Leaves Behind Hitman Thriller 'Fast Charlie'James Caan: A Career In PicturesBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Decider.com

Larry Storch, ‘F Troop’ Comedian, Dead at 99

Larry Storch, a comedian best known for his role on the 1960s ABC sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. Storch’s death was announced by his family, who shared the news of his passing in a Facebook post Friday stating that the actor died in his sleep. Additional information about his death was not immediately available.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation

Canceled does not necessarily mean goodbye. In recent years, TV shows have found new life after being canned by networks, with last-minute and hard-fought saves. For instance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans made their disappointment known in May 2018 when Fox canceled the sitcom — starring Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt), Terry […]
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

Nicole Kidman Shuts Down the Runway With Balenciaga’s Signature Extreme Eyeliner

From the runway to the showgoers, there was no shortage of star power at today’s Balenciaga couture show in Paris. But let’s be clear: Nicole Kidman shut down the runway as only she can. As husband Keith Urban beamed from the front row, the Oscar-winning actor made her catwalk debut. And true to do-anything-for-the-role form, Kidman delivered a complete and utter couture performance. In fact, there were audible gasps when Kidman stepped on the runway in a sumptuous metallic silver gown with a lengthy sweeping train and a set of black opera gloves. Only upping the ante were her teased strawberry blonde half-up hair and the extreme sweeps of jet black eyeliner—a recent signature of Demna’s shows.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Deadline

L.Q. Jones Dies: Veteran Film And Television Actor, Producer Of ‘A Boy And His Dog’ Was 94

Click here to read the full article. L.Q. Jones, a veteran character actor whose résumé included more than 60 screen credits in film and many television appearances, died of natural causes Saturday at his home in Hollywood. He was 94 and his death was confirmed by his grandson, Erté deGarces, as cited in multiple news reports. Born Justice Ellis McQueen on August 19, 1927 in Beaumont, Texas, he took his stage name from his first film role in the 1955 Raoul Walsh film, Battle Cry. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery His film roles included parts in Don Siegel’s An Annapolis Story,...
NFL
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna Is the Only Billionaire I Support

Listen, do I think it’s right or in any way morally defensible that the top 0.01% richest individuals hold 11% of the world’s total wealth? No. Do I think we’d all be better off if we prioritized funding schools and libraries and making sure people can get life-saving health care without bankrupting themselves, rather than letting Jeff Bezos vibe out in space? Yes. These things are important to me, and yet, when I heard that Rihanna was poised to become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, I involuntarily fist-pumped. What is wrong with me?
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Nails Festival Dressing in KNWLS

Glastonbury and Coachella might be over, but there are still plenty of major live music events to come this summer. So it stands to reason that festival fashion is a trending topic. And Dua Lipa’s latest boho-chic look is right on the money. The 26-year-old pop sensation documented an...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Lucy Williams Got Married in an Olive Grove on a Greek Island

I found the first month or so of being engaged a really stressful time. Everyone is dying to know where, how and when you’re going to get married and I had no clue. I’d definitely thought about what I didn’t want my wedding to be like, I just hadn’t thought as far as what I did want it to be like. Thankfully, we had a two-week trip to the Greek island of Andros planned where we could step away from the questions and external pressure (“You need to book bands and photographers at least a year in advance, just FYI”), for some blissed-out solitude and copious amounts of feta.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy