Fire of Love is the Date-Night Documentary We Need Now

I found the first month or so of being engaged a really stressful time. Everyone is dying to know where, how and when you’re going to get married and I had no clue. I’d definitely thought about what I didn’t want my wedding to be like, I just hadn’t thought as far as what I did want it to be like. Thankfully, we had a two-week trip to the Greek island of Andros planned where we could step away from the questions and external pressure (“You need to book bands and photographers at least a year in advance, just FYI”), for some blissed-out solitude and copious amounts of feta.

