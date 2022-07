A legion of volunteers armed with repair kits and a diverse array of experiences sat along tables set up in the lobby of the Robert Crown Community Center. From 10 a.m. to noon on this day in June, they welcomed people bringing anything from broken fans to torn jackets, refurbishing their belongings while also giving the attendees the skills to tackle the repairs on their own — all for free.

