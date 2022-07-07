Traffic modified near water main break in Mapunapuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Monday, the Board of Water Supply crews completely closed off roads near a large water main break in Mapunapuna.

Since the closure, BWS said crews have been continuing to make repairs to the 36-inch water main break.

The break is near Puuloa Road between Mokumoa Street and Mapunapuna Place, where traffic lanes have been modified.

For the safety of the crews, drivers are asked to use alternate routes or to drive with extreme caution in the area.