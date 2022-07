Letter writer Jerry Poncetta ("Learn from our national history," July 5) suggests that "... supporters of overbearing gun laws have a deeper agenda than merely public safety..." I think the difference between the various ways people are killed or injured as he described in his letter is the degree of risk at work. A car is sudden, but if you see it coming, you have a chance to get out of its way. A person with a knife can hurt/kill/maim, but he/she has to get close enough to make contact with someone — again, the person has a chance of escaping to safety.

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO