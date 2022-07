In the fourth round of the 2022 NHL draft, the Detroit Red Wings used their three picks to add two forwards and a defenseman. With the 105th overall selection on Friday, the Wings picked Swedish defenseman Anton Johansson, an 18-year-old who played for Leksands IF's junior organization. Throughout last season, including a pair of postseason tournaments, and a four-game stint in the top Swedish league, Johansson had 13 goals and 19 assists over 53 games.

