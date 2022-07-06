ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Biden touts measure to rescue struggling union pension plans

By Hannah Brandt
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cLnjw_0gX6oX6w00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden is spotlighting a major push to save pensions.

The president spoke in front of a crowd of union workers in Ohio on Wednesday, promising retirement security.

“With today’s actions, millions of workers will have the dignified retirement they earned and they deserve,” Biden said.

His team is implementing an American Rescue Plan measure to fund struggling union pension plans. Senior Advisor Gene Sperling says that means millions of workers will get their full retirement benefits at a time when they have been slashed or threatened.

“These workers who’ve devoted 20, 30, 40 years of their life, this will be game-changing,” Sperling said.

There are concerns about how much the pension relief costs and some critics worry it doesn’t address the problems that put pensions at risk in the first place.

Rachel Greszler, a Heritage Foundation Economist, criticized the move.

“The notion that Democrats and the administration are saving these private union pension plans by forcing ordinary Americans to pay for them is just dead wrong,” Greszler said.

She argues the government should reform the system, rather than give it what she sees as a taxpayer-funded bailout.

“Instead of penalizing the bad actors and putting in place rules that will actually fix the system going forward, it is literally handing over tens of billions of dollars to the people that ran those plans into the ground,” Greszler said.

This measure also only funds a portion of pension plans and only lasts until 2051. Greszler believes officials are just kicking the can down the road.

“There will have to be future bailouts if they don’t fix the rules now,” Greszler said.

Sperling agrees the system may need reforms in the future, but says retirees deserve help now.

“Not just letting those folks take a harsh hit when they’ve done nothing but work hard their whole lives,” Sperling said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

West Virginia police chase ends in shootout

UPDATE (July 6, 2022 11:37 a.m.) — Following a street closure between Crossroads mall and Route 19 in Bradley a chase began in Raleigh County, proceeded to Fayette County, and finally ended in Raleigh County near Buffalo Wild Wings. Dispatchers said that shots were fired somewhere near Buffalo Wild...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
DC News Now

Huntington woman arrested after saying ‘This is kick-a-kid’ and dropkicking child on video

HUNTINGTON W.va. (WOWK) — A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick-a-kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington Examiner

The Supreme Court put a needed check on executive power

In recent weeks, the Supreme Court has issued a number of landmark decisions considering critical issues such as the right to life , religious liberty, immigration , and concealed carry laws. These have all been contentious, hotly debated issues for decades, but one ruling will have the ability to influence the entire domestic energy industry, our economy, and our entire system of governance. In West Virginia v. EPA, the justices decided 6–3 to repeal an Obama-era rule allowing the EPA to regulate carbon emissions for the entire energy industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Biden to Unveil Bailout Plan for Multiemployer Pension Funds

The federal government’s private-sector pension insurer is expected to soon unveil a permanent rule detailing its long-term strategy for bailing out severely underfunded multiemployer pension plans. Congress approved $94 billion for union-brokered pension plans as part of President. Joe Biden. ‘s 2021 Covid-19 recovery plan, but the law gave...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gene Sperling
Person
Joe Biden
DC News Now

Where people in West Virginia are moving to most

(Stacker) — The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% […]
DC News Now

Rapper No Savage held without bond

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Noah Settles, the prominent DC-based rapper known as No Savage, appeared in court today for the Tysons Corner shooting on Father’s Day. According to the Attorney General’s office, Settles faces several charges that include; attempted malicious wounding, three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied building and […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Pension Fund#Pension Plans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Democrats#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
DC News Now

Judge blocks Hope Scholarship in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A judge has ruled a West Virginia law pertaining to the Hope Scholarship to be unconstitutional in Kanawha County Court this morning, Wednesday, June 6, 2022. Judge Joanna Tabit Blocked the state from launching the Hope Scholarship voucher program saying it would ultimately take public...
CHARLESTON, WV
DC News Now

DC News Now

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy