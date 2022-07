Rey Vargas defeated Mark Magsayo by a split decision to take the Filipino’s WBC 126-pound title on Saturday in San Antonio. Also on the card, 126-pound contender Brandon Figueroa stopped Carlos Castro in the sixth round of a title eliminator. And 135-pound contender Frank Martin knocked out Jackson Marinez in the 10th and final round.

