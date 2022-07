HITTERDAHL, Minn. Valley News Live) - No one was hurt when a train derailed Friday evening in Hitterdal, Minnesota. It happened on Highway 32, north of Highway 10 and roughly 2 miles south of Hitterdal. 5 train cars filled with wheat overturned. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the train wasn’t speeding and slipped off the track.

HITTERDAL, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO