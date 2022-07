A family in Georgia wants answers after a 4-year-old boy died during a swim lesson. Israel "Izzy" Scott was an exuberant kid who loved the Black Panther superhero, dinosaurs and playing with his siblings, ages 11, 3 and 16, according to his parents, Dori and Walt Scott. Izzy was excited...

HEPHZIBAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO