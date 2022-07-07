ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

Hawaii-based mobility wing gets third commander in five months

By Rachel S. Cohen
MilitaryTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe colonel in charge of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, was quietly fired in February after nearly two years on the job, Air Force Times has learned. Air Force Expeditionary Center boss Maj. Gen. Mark Camerer relieved Col. Jason Terry of command...

www.militarytimes.com

Comments / 14

Chuck Marsula
3d ago

Maybe just needs a skirt, dress, and high heels... Then use proper pronouns... Proclaim one is woke. That should inspire confidence.

Reply
8
Robocopter
3d ago

Go woke or go broke. Leadership is gone down hill.

Reply
12
demoflation
3d ago

send all the wokesters to the front lines like general mark milley

Reply
7
 

