Idaho Falls, ID

Local man arrested for reportedly asking 15-year-old to perform sex acts

By By JOHNATHAN HOGAN
 3 days ago

An Idaho Falls man has been charged with enticing a child through the internet after he reportedly messaged a 15-year-old for sex.

According to a criminal complaint, Jaime Campos, 25, asked the juvenile victim to perform sex acts.

The probable cause affidavit was sealed at the request of the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office. The criminal complaint states Campos made his requests to the juvenile on April 25 and April 26. The case later came under investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Campos is charged with two counts of enticing a child through the internet, both punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $50,000 and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 19 in Bonneville County Court.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

