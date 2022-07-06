Home-court advantage for the 2022 WNBA Commissioner's Cup is still up for grabs

The 2022 WNBA season is quickly moving along. Each team has already played more than 20 of its 36 scheduled regular-season games, and by the time you read this, it may even be the All-Star break.

As the surplus of games has come and gone, we’ve begun to narrow down the list of potential 2022 title contenders. Currently the shortlist features the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky. The two squads were on a pathway to meet each other in last season’s WNBA Finals, but the Aces fell in heartbreaker to the Phoenix Mercury.

Now, the Aces and Sky will line it up on July 26th for the W’s second-ever Commissioner’s Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know in the lead-up to the event.

What is the Commissioner's Cup?

(Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Per WNBA.com:

The Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase, an in-season tournament pitting conference rivals against each other during the first half of the regular season, will return for its second season. There are 10 designated “Cup games” per team – the first home game and first road game each team plays against its five conference rivals “Cup games”. The team from each conference with the top record in Cup games will compete for a lucrative prize pool in the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game on Tuesday, July 26.

Last year’s inaugural Commissioner’s Cup was played by the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm, which was a game Seattle won 79-57.

How Las Vegas gets home-court advantage

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

For much of the season, the Aces were cruising comfortably at the top of the WNBA standings. They boasted a 13-2 record and were looking like title favorites.

However, Las Vegas has lost four of six games since then and are limping into the All-Star break. So much so, that the Chicago Sky had caught and passed them in the standings, simultaneously gaining the home-court advantage over the Aces in their Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

But the Sky lost to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday morning to put the home-court advantage back in the Aces’ control. All Becky Hammon’s squad has to do on Wednesday night (the Aces’ final game before Commissioner’s Cup standings are finalized) is beat the New York Liberty.

How Chicago gets home-court advantage

(Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

As mentioned earlier, the Sky controlled their path to home-court advantage but dropped the ball on Wednesday afternoon. Now, they’ll need some luck.

The Sky and Aces currently have the same record, with each having one more game left to determine the final standings of the Cup games. If the two both won (or lost) their final game, a tiebreaker would be used to determine which team gets homecourt. The tiebreaker is point differential in Cup games, which the Aces already have locked up.

So, Chicago needs Las Vegas to lose to the Liberty on Wednesday and then they (Sky) will need to beat Indiana on Thursday to secure a home game for the Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

The regular-season matchups

Chicago and Las Vegas have played twice against one another this year.

The Aces won the first game in Chicago and looked like they were well on their way to a second win until they fumbled a 28-point lead and the Sky secured an all-time WNBA comeback.

Nevertheless, the trilogy should be fantastic! We’ll know soon where that game will be played.