ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hustling to first base, then hilariously chilling out in the Blue Jays' bullpen was so relatable

By Robert Zeglinski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0oeq_0gX6kB5200

The Blue Jays entered the 2022 season with almost impossibly high expectations. At 45-38 near the All-Star Break, Toronto is respectable but certainly not meeting any World Series aspirations.

Watch 2021 MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. operate these days, and it’s business as usual. Not in the sense that he doesn’t care, but more that things tend to have a way of correcting themselves in baseball. During the Blue Jays’ matchup against the Athletics (+1.5) on Wednesday afternoon, we saw the latest example of his chill attitude.

Guerrero Jr. hit a weak grounder at the top of the eighth inning. Playing to the end of the play, he hustled down the first base line. After the A’s finished the easy out, Guerrero Jr. wasted no time striding right off the field.

But not into the dugout. He went straight into the bullpen.

Absolutely hilarious. Who among us hasn’t finished a day’s work and took an immediate load off somewhere that wasn’t home?

Credit to Toronto’s relief pitchers for the sense of humor in letting Guerrero Jr. hang around freely. The Blue Jays would win the game 2-1, further validating “Vlad” being himself.

MLB fans reacted to Guerrero Jr.'s impromptu time in the bullpen

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Details around death of Blue Jays coach's daughter revealed: 'Terrible accident'

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, was remembered in a vigil as more details were revealed about her death. Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson Paige Pearson said Monday the teen was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled by a boat on the James River in Richmond.
RICHMOND, VA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Yankees could trade away former All-Star

The New York Yankees have comfortably been the best team in baseball so far in 2022, but that is not stopping them from considering some changes to their roster. The Yankees have engaged in trade talks with multiple teams about outfielder Joey Gallo, according to Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Gallo has become something of a luxury for the Yankees with Matt Carpenter’s recent renaissance, and some believe Gallo would be well-served by leaving New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

Daughter of Blue Jays coach dies in boating accident

The eldest daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski tragically died Saturday and the team said he will be away from the organization for a while. Julia Budzinski, 17, died in a boating accident in Virginia, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported, citing the family. The details surrounding the incident were unclear. Glen Allen High School, where Julia was a multisport athlete, a National Honor Society member and involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, held a vigil for the student Sunday night.
VIRGINIA STATE
FanSided

MLB All-Star starters revealed: Braves, Blue Jays fans show out in voting

The starters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on July 8. Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves fans showed out to vote. The 2022 MLB All-Star Game is set to take place on July 19, live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. MLB teams were pushing for fans to vote for their favorite players onto the American League and National League All-Star teams.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
FanSided

3 Dodgers starters who won’t be on the roster past the trade deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a six-game lead in the NL West over the San Diego Padres. The team will surely make some moves to solidify their lead. Los Angeles Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman will be seeking to help manager Dave Roberts bolster their roster for the final stretch. Who will likely no longer be on the Dodgers’ roster after the looming trade deadline?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
FanSided

Cubs rumors: Chicago may need new trade partner for Willson Contreras

The team once believed to be a favorite to headline the trade deadline Chicago Cubs rumors to land Willson Contreras is fading. Every one of the Chicago Cubs rumors to hit the wire will involve the team selling. Headlining the class of players that are guaranteed to be on the move is catcher Willson Contreras. The problem the Cubs may be facing is finding a landing spot.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Hustling#The Blue Jays#Mvp
Yardbarker

The Atlanta Braves’ new top prospect

Michael Harris II of the Atlanta Braves graduated from prospect status a couple of nights ago. He is an early candidate for the Rookie of the Year Award, starting his career slashing .293/.329/.489 and playing elite centerfield defense. Harris was the lone Brave on MLB’s new Top 100 prospect list....
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Yankees, Royals Have Reportedly Discussed Notable Trade

The New York Yankees and Kansas City have reportedly talked about a trade involving Andrew Benintendi. The report first came from Jon Heyman and Dan Martin of the New York Post. Benintendi is very likely to be moved by the Aug. 2 MLB Trade Deadline, especially since he's a free agent at the end of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Red Sox pitching trade targets Chaim Bloom must land at all costs

The Boston Red Sox need to be aggressive in trading for at least one of these pitchers. The Boston Red Sox have a problem. The pitcher’s arms are falling off faster than heads of birds in Dumb and Dumber. Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, James Paxton, Chris Sale, Michael Wacha, and Garrett Whitlock would make up a pretty good starting rotation and more. Unfortunately, all of them are on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Rafael Devers pulled from Yankees-Red Sox with apparent injury

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers was pulled from the team’s July 8 game against the New York Yankees with an apparent injury. Rafael Devers was having a great July 8. Just as the Boston Red Sox’s game against the New York Yankees began, Devers was voted as the starting third baseman for the American League All-Star team. The next thing he could do was lead the team to victory.
BOSTON, MA
960 The Ref

Ohtani a 2-way All-Star again; 6 Yankees, 5 Braves, Astros

NEW YORK — (AP) — A year after Shohei Ohtani became baseball’s first two-way All-Star, the Los Angeles Angels sensation did it again. Ohtani was picked for the American League pitching staff on Sunday as a Major League Baseball selection, two days after he was elected by fans to start at designated hitter.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Philadelphia's Alec Bohm operating third base on Friday night

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Bohm will start at the hot corner after Matt Vierling was given a breather in St. Louis. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project Bohm to score 7.6 FanDuel points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Will Smith keeps torturing Braves fans, immediately ruins pitching duel

The Atlanta Braves wasted a gem thrown by Spencer Strider after Will Smith entered the game and put the team in a 1-0 deficit to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Atlanta Braves were coming off of a red-hot June that helped them pull within striking distance of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. July has been just as good since the Braves already took the first three games of their four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. On July 7, they had the chance to secure the four-game sweep with a win.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

128K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy