Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hustling to first base, then hilariously chilling out in the Blue Jays' bullpen was so relatable

The Blue Jays entered the 2022 season with almost impossibly high expectations. At 45-38 near the All-Star Break, Toronto is respectable but certainly not meeting any World Series aspirations.

Watch 2021 MVP runner-up Vladimir Guerrero Jr. operate these days, and it’s business as usual. Not in the sense that he doesn’t care, but more that things tend to have a way of correcting themselves in baseball. During the Blue Jays’ matchup against the Athletics (+1.5) on Wednesday afternoon, we saw the latest example of his chill attitude.

Guerrero Jr. hit a weak grounder at the top of the eighth inning. Playing to the end of the play, he hustled down the first base line. After the A’s finished the easy out, Guerrero Jr. wasted no time striding right off the field.

But not into the dugout. He went straight into the bullpen.

Absolutely hilarious. Who among us hasn’t finished a day’s work and took an immediate load off somewhere that wasn’t home?

Credit to Toronto’s relief pitchers for the sense of humor in letting Guerrero Jr. hang around freely. The Blue Jays would win the game 2-1, further validating “Vlad” being himself.

MLB fans reacted to Guerrero Jr.'s impromptu time in the bullpen